Former Michigan State Representative Leslie Love Named Director of Government Affairs

"Leslie Love's legislative experience, including her leadership on commerce and trade, financial services, regulatory reform and transportation and infrastructure committees will be a key bolster to our government affairs efforts and overall growth strategy across the region and throughout the country," says Johnson. "Her leadership and relationships will be a welcomed addition to our growing team."

During her tenure, Love served on the appropriations committee, including serving on the appropriations subcommittee for transportation and health and human services, and as minority vice chair of workforce and talent development committee, and the appropriations subcommittee on joint capital outlay. Additional committee assignments included commerce and trade, financial services, regulatory reform, and transportation and infrastructure.

An accomplished lawmaker known for her ability to work across the aisle and across chambers, Love has had numerous resolutions adopted, introduced and co-sponsored numerous bills, and passed several bill amendments. She was also a leader in expanding growth opportunities for small and minority businesses, increasing access to higher education and vocational training, reforming auto insurance, and strengthening environmental standards. Additionally, Love secured nearly $1 million, in private and public funds, for various programs throughout her district.

Recognized for her political acumen, Love was appointed by Governor Whitmer to the COVID-19 Nursing Home Preparedness Taskforce and the Michigan Science Technology Engineering and Math (MiSTEM) Taskforce by former Governor Snyder. She also held leadership positions with the House Democratic Caucus, Michigan Legislative Black Caucus, Michigan Legislative Sportsman Caucus, and the Progressive Women's Caucus among other regional and national organizations.

Love holds a bachelor's degree from Siena Heights University, a master's degrees from Wayne State University and Marygrove College.

Piston Group, comprising of Piston Automotive, Irvin Products, Detroit Thermal Systems, and AIREA, is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. It designs, engineers, assembles and manufactures a wide variety of automotive parts and systems. AIREA is an office design studio and furniture dealer. Piston Group was founded in 1995 by industry magnate and former NBA champion Vinnie Johnson, and is one of the largest private, minority-owned automotive suppliers in North America.

Today, Piston Group employs nearly 10,000 people at more than 20 locations across North America. Last year, the firm posted revenues of $2.9 billion. Visit www.pistongroup.com for more information.

