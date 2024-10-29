Former Microsoft CMO Joins Lumen's Board of Directors

DENVER, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) today announced the appointment of Chris Capossela to its board of directors, effective immediately.

Former Microsoft CMO, Chris Capossela joins Lumen’s Board of Directors

Capossela is a recognized authority in the technology industry and spent over 30 years of his career at Microsoft in a variety of roles. For the last ten years, he served as Microsoft's executive vice president and chief marketing officer. In that role, he led worldwide marketing across both the consumer and commercial businesses, overseeing everything from product marketing and business planning to digital direct sales and retail partner sales for all Microsoft products.

"As Lumen establishes itself with enterprises as the trusted network for AI, Chris' experience and insights will be invaluable," said Kate Johnson, Lumen's president and CEO. "He has a deep understanding of what customers need as they compete in the digital economy, how they think, and how to reach them. His input will help shape our brand and how we go to market."

"Lumen is in an advantageous position in the industry," said Capossela. "Nearly every large business is thinking about how AI can drive its strategies and whether they have the infrastructure to support AI. As they consider their networking needs, Lumen is becoming top of mind as a company to bet on."

Capossela graduated from Harvard University with a B.A. in economics. He currently serves as a member of corporate and non-profit boards.

The appointment brings the company's board count from 11 to 12.

A full breakdown of the company's board of directors is available online.

