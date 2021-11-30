Former Minneapolis Crowne Plaza to be Liquidated to Prepare for New Hotel in Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordeast Resale has been commissioned to sell all assets from the former Minneapolis Crowne Plaza to make way for new development. All items will be sold via online auction on www.K-BID.com.

This series of 4 online auctions, which is currently open for bidding and begin to close on Dec. 4-7th, 2021, includes more than 2000 items including:

Banquet and Kitchen Equipment

169 Full Rooms

Furniture, appliances and more.

The entire catalog can be viewed here: https://www.k-bid.com/auction/landing/hotel-liquidation

"This will be the largest liquidation auction that we've taken on, and we are excited for the opportunity to help our clients move forward. These auctions will give buyers a unique opportunity to buy some great items from this hotel that was completely redesigned in the last few years," states Alex Haigh of Nordeast Resale.

The building at 618 Second Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55402 is being liquidated to make way for a new hotel project. Winning bidders are expected from all over the country and will have access to remove their items from December 6th through December 11th.

K-BID.com is an online auction venue based in Maple Plain, MN. The venue hosts thousands of online auctions each year for independent auction companies like Nordeast Resale. With 390,000 registered buyers and a million website visits each month, K-BID.com is one of the largest online auction venues in the United States.

