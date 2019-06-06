Former Miss America Laura Kaeppeler-Fleiss to join the Board of Trustees of FREE

Laura has worked with numerous organizations that advocate for Children of Incarcerated Parents including The American Correctional Association, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Camp Bob, Kon-necting Services, Operation Open Arms, Prison Fellowship Ministries, Project Avery, The Seedling Foundation, and The US Dream Academy. Laura has received The Courage Award from The Care Plus Foundation, as well as The Thomas Mott Osborne Medal from The Osbourne Association.

Laura holds a bachelor's degree in Music and Vocal Performance from Wisconsin's Carthage College. Today, Laura performs across the country and she continues to travel as a public speaker and spokesperson for mentoring programs that advocate for at-risk youth. FREE current project includes a first-of-its-kind marijuana grow facility that employs people of color who have been formerly incarcerated for marijuana-related offenses. Appropriately nicknamed two million square feet of hope, the project is slated to create thousands of jobs with an average salary of $52,000 plus benefits. All revenue generated goes toward the organization's programs and communities.

The campaign title 2mfeetofhope is representative of the of 2 million sq. ft. of cultivable grow space that is planned. Aside from the $500 million in gross revenue for programs mentioned above, 2mfeetofhope also seeks to create 2,500 high-paying jobs in the areas where the grow sites are located, with average salaries of $52,000 per year. The job benefits will include a 401(k) with savings, health benefits and tuition reimbursement programs. 52% of the workforce at the grow facility will be women.

Revenue from the 2mfeetofhope enterprise, estimated in excess of $900M by 2022, will benefit existing programs: Children with Incarcerated Parents Program (CWIP), the Vet Help Phone Program (VHAPP) and the Get Help App™. "FREE believes that 2mfeetofhope is going to be an essential component in our growing portfolio of resources to fight recidivism and give help to the people in society who need it most," says its CEO, Dylan Hood. "Helping to build this program will truly empower all of society, because we are giving people meaningful work in an industry that is going to affect all of society in the coming years."

About FREE

Established in July 2013, Freedom House Reentry Education and Employment Corp. (FREE) is a 501c3 non-for-profit organization the provides wraparound services to formerly incarcerated adults, veterans, and their children. Our mission is to reduce recidivism through reentry programming and by creating social enterprise opportunities that empower the formerly incarcerated, their families, and their communities.

