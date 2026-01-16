Former Miss Universe Canada Delegate Sues Grant Cardone and Cardone Capital, Seeking $500 Million in Florida Defamation Case

MIAMI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chealse Sophia Howell, a former Miss Canada titleholder, Miss Universe Canada delegate, international model, and entrepreneur, has filed a civil lawsuit according to court filings, in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in and for Miami-Dade County, Florida, alleging defamation and tortious interference against Grant Cardone and Cardone Capital, LLC.

In the complaint, Ms. Howell alleges Grant Cardone engaged in a coordinated campaign to publish and disseminate false and damaging statements about her across widely viewed social media platforms, including Instagram, X, LinkedIn, and Facebook. The lawsuit asserts that these statements falsely accused Ms. Howell of serious criminal conduct, including human trafficking in the Middle East, allegations she denies.

The complaint further alleges the statements were amplified to millions of viewers through the defendants' substantial social media reach and marketing platforms, allegedly resulting in significant and irreparable harm to Ms. Howell's personal and professional reputation. Ms. Howell further claims that the alleged conduct caused the loss of business opportunities, endorsement relationships, and professional contracts, as well as severe emotional distress and concerns for her personal safety and well-being.

According to the filing, Mr. Cardone's alleged conduct was intentional, malicious, and designed to intimidate and damage Ms. Howell personally and professionally.

Ms. Howell's complaint asserts multiple causes of action, including defamation per se, defamation per quod, defamation by implication, tortious interference with advantageous business relationships, and tortious interference with contractual relations. She is seeking compensatory and punitive damages totaling $500 million, along with injunctive relief to prevent further alleged defamatory conduct, attorneys' fees, and costs. Ms. Howell has also demanded a jury trial.

"This case is about the real-world consequences of digital defamation through social media," said Ms. Howell's Miami attorney, Douglas J. Jeffrey. "When an individual with significant public influence uses social media in a manner that causes harm, the law provides a clear path for recourse. We intend to vindicate Ms. Howell's good name and reputation to ensure that the truth is the final word in this matter."

Chealse Sophia Howell v. Grant Cardone and Cardone Capital, LLC,

Miami-Dade County Case No. 25-024299-CA-01

Filing Date December 11, 2025

https://www.miamidadeclerk.gov/clerk/civil-court.page

This press release contains allegations from a civil complaint. All claims remain allegations, and no findings of fact have been made by the court.

Media Contact: [email protected]

About Chealse Sophia Howell founded a talent agency and a beauty product company. She has worked with global brands and publications throughout her career.

https://www.hauteagency.net/

https://www.instagram.com/hauteagency?igsh=N255OXhhcGN5NG9l

http://www.shop-sophia.net

https://www.instagram.com/shop.sophia?igsh=bjQ3bHVrZnB2MnZh

SOURCE TMedia Partners