Former MJJ Music President Jerry Greenberg And 769 Entertainment To Release Global Michael Jackson Tribute; Featuring Pop Sensation Jason Derulo, Asian Pop Stars LAY ZHANG And NCT 127 On Recording Song Co-Written By Derulo, Ant Clemons And Bongo ByTheWay

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former MJJ President Jerry Greenberg and 769 Entertainment are announcing an international celebration of Michael Jackson today on his 60th birthday. The project, consisting of four singles released over a ten month period, will culminate with a special four-song EP box set.

The first single and video homage "Let's Shut Up and Dance" will feature recording artist and song co-writer Jason Derulo, Asian pop stars LAY ZHANG from the group EXO and NCT 127, among other top artists to be announced. The track is executive produced by Derulo manager, Frank Harris, produced by Bongo ByTheWay with A&R credit going to Hakeem Harris.

"Having worked with MJJ Music for over ten years, I became close to Michael and understand his incredible impact around the world," says Greenberg, now Chairman of 769 Entertainment. "Michael Jackson's influence is timeless and many generations, including today's, have benefited greatly from his contributions to dance, music and culture." About the project, he adds, "The video will show the tremendous impact Michael has had on the world of dance. He was all about diversity and inclusion bringing us all together through his artistry. Our hope is that through this special project, we can all come together in these challenging times and celebrate him, and to continue to keep his legacy alive for generations to come. We're working closely with Taryll Jackson on behalf of the family."

"Let's Shut Up and Dance" was cowritten by pop music icon Jason Derulo, the voice behind the monster hit "Talk Dirty," Kanye West's "All Mine" collaborator Ant Clemons, as well as former L&F member, and "Let's Shut Up and Dance" producer Bongo ByTheWay.

ABOUT JERRY GREENBERG



Former drummer Jerry Greenberg first made a name for himself at 32, becoming the youngest record label president at Atlantic in 1974. During his tenure running various labels and A&R departments, Greenberg signed artists such as Abba, Foreigner, Nile Rogers and Chic, Genesis, Roxy Music, J. Geils Band, Whitesnake, Dre Dre & Eazy-E, and 3T, and worked with AC/DC, Bee Gees, CSNY, ELP, Eric Clapton, and Led Zeppelin. As President of MJJ Music between 1993-2000, he worked closely with Michael Jackson on various projects. Currently, he heads 769 Entertainment, the company releasing the new Michael Jackson tribute, "Let's Shut Up and Dance."

ABOUT JASON DERULO:



Jason Derulo is a multi-platinum powerhouse who has sold an equivalent of over 130 million units worldwide and has generated over 9 billion audio streams. His breakout single "Talk Dirty" [feat. 2 Chainz] has reached 7-times platinum status, while "Want To Want Me" and "Wiggle" [feat. Snoop Dogg] went quadruple-platinum. "Trumpets," "Ridin' Solo," and "In My Head" went triple-platinum, and "Swalla," "Marry Me," and "It Girl" earned double-platinum certifications. Platinum singles include "The Other Side," "Get Ugly," and "Don't Wanna Go Home." Cumulative streams continue to soar, exceeding 9 billion overall and over 5 billion YouTube views. At radio, his music has impacted 20 billion-plus listeners with a staggering 3.5 billion spins. Jason was a featured performer for the Monday Night Football theme, his clothing line LVL XIII launched in Bloomingdales last Fall, he has a label in partnership with Warner Bros. Records and a publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music. He is an investor in many enterprises, including Catch L.A. and Rumble Boxing with Sylvester Stallone and Ashton Kutcher.

ABOUT LAY ZHANG



Lay, born in Changsha, Hunan province on October 7th, 1991, is a Chinese male singer and actor, and a member of the International Super Group, EXO and EXO-M. In 2008, LAY became a trainee of S.M. Entertainment in Seoul, S. Korea through the selection held by S.M.'s Casting System in China. Then, in April 2012, he made his official debut as a member of EXO, and it's subsidiary group EXO-M. He undertook the role of Lead Dancer, Deputy Lead Singer and Instrumentalist in the group. In April 2015, he established his own record label in China, Lay Studio, for his solo debut. LAY's personal Instagram has 8.9 million followers. LAY's first solo album, Lose Control, won Record of The Year on Billboard's V Chart.

ABOUT NCT 127:



NCT 127 is an International Pop Group originating from Seoul, the home of K-Pop. With 3.2 million Instagram followers, commanding one of the highest levels of engagement on socials, the multi-lingual band of nine is currently charting above Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez and Beyoncé on Billboard's Social 50. With dynamic choreography and talent to rival that of the industry's biggest stars today, an NCT 127 show is more of an experience than just a performance. Each with their own playful, charismatic personalities, NCT 127 (which includes 3 fluent English-speaking members) has found a unique way to connect with their global fanbase outside of their Seoul home. They were Billboard's first K-POP act to hit No. 1 on Emerging Artist Chart and Rolling Stone's 2018 "K-Pop Artist to Watch." According to the LA Times, "NCT 127 is leading the next generation of K-Pop."

