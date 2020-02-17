Former MLB Player, Eric King, Joins NuLife Ventures

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NuLife Ventures (nulifeventures.com) announces that former Major League Baseball player, Eric King has joined NuLife Ventures of Chattanooga. Mr. King became an athletic spokesperson and consumer of NuLife Ventures' acclaimed product line which includes the FDA cleared AVACEN medical device.

Eric King

Mr. King is one of a growing list of top influencers to join NuLife Ventures' initiative where consumers can learn more about its health and wellness products from professional athletes and other experts. The flagship product, the AVACEN 100 has already earned endorsements from former UFC Heavy Weight Champion, Bas Rutten, Olympic Gold Medalist, Kaitlin Sandeno Hogan, and others.

Mr. King played for three MLB teams during his career: the Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox, and the Cleveland Indians. Highlights from his collegiate career include hitting .667 in the College World Series and selection to the All-Decade Team at the University of Tennessee. During his long career in baseball, and while establishing himself as a trusted wellness expert, he has sought after a no-medication pain relief treatment for himself and clients. That search has brought him to NuLife Ventures and the AVACEN medical device.

Mr. King, impressed with the AVACEN's science, research, case studies, and track record, said, "I have been inviting people to try this device." Confidently, he feels that he is providing a real solution for his clients. He went on to say, "The AVACEN has been a great tool and resource for my muscle relaxation post workouts. Additionally, I use the device for preventative pain. It's equally important to not only take care of your body when you experience pain but also to use it preventatively before you reach the point of having pain."

NuLife Ventures' mission is to harness advanced technologies to redefine health and longevity. We represent best-in-class products that enable people to lead longer, healthier lives.

