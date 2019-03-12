Former MN Commissioner of Education Joins USATestprep to Focus on State-Specific Standards Alignment to Improve Student Test Scores

ATLANTA, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Christine Jax, former Commissioner of Education for the State of Minnesota, has joined USATestprep as the company's Chief Academic Officer. With more than thirty years of experience in education and standards-based learning and assessment, Jax is tasked with the goal of expanding the company's presence into more states beyond the Southeast.

Since 1998, USATestprep has provided resources for teachers to help prepare their students for high-stakes testing with content that is specifically aligned to each state's learning standards. The company's solutions are delivered via an online platform enabling teachers to access up-to-date content across all core subject areas, to customize the learning pathway for each student, and to provide insights through benchmarking to administrators. USATestprep was developed for teachers, by teachers, and is currently used by nearly 2 million students across more than 3,500 schools nationwide.

"I've worked in almost every level and aspect of education, and I am amazed by all USATestprep offers," said Jax. "The company has worked with teachers it has successfully evolved into a comprehensive teaching platform serving kids in grades 3-12 with everything from homework, assessments, and remediation to bell ringers, lesson-planning, and so much more."

Under Jax, the company will increase its investments in product and content development as it rolls out in new states. Jax notes that her goal is to help teachers nationwide reclaim their free time, and improve classroom instruction.

"Teaching to tests is not education," said Jax, who at one point founded and ran a school for homeless children. "USATestprep is helping teachers, we're helping kids who need more personalized instruction, and we're making it easy to teach to state-specific standards."

For more information and to access free product trials, visit www.usatestprep.com .

About USATestprep

USATestprep, Inc. is a leading provider of curriculum resources and test prep for high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. Since its founding in 1998, the company has been helping students with high-stakes tests, offering review products for subject area end-of-grade, end-of-course, graduation level, career readiness, and college entrance assessments. Visit http://www.usatestprep.com .

SOURCE USATestprep, LLC

Related Links

https://www.usatestprep.com

