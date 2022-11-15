Former MongoDB and TripActions CMO Meagen Eisenberg joins Lacework as Chief Marketing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework ®, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced Meagen Eisenberg as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). A veteran technology marketing executive with 20 years of experience in high-tech, Eisenberg specializes in demand generation, marketing operations and automation, and field marketing strategy and execution. She joins Lacework at a time of the company's rapid growth as the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP).

Meagen Eisenberg, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), Lacework

"As a marketing executive, business leader, and advisor I have always looked to identify opportunities with strong, customer-focused products that are loved, and teams that can execute," said Eisenberg. "Lacework checks this box and more, breaking through the noise with a truly disruptive product and a conviction to protect customers by changing the way the industry approaches security in the cloud. I'm excited to join this team of passionate problem solvers as we tackle one of the hardest challenges in the enterprise: securing the cloud."

A graduate of Yale School of Management, serving on the Board of Directors at companies like StackRox (acquired by Red Hat) and G2, and an advisor to companies like Redpanda Data, Loom, SumoLogic and Styra, her innovative, nimble, and logic-based mindset has contributed to 18 successful exits since 2011, including 3 IPOs and 15 mergers and acquisitions. With her combined experience as an IT engineer, agility as a marketer, and prowess as a business advisor, Eisenberg brings a unique depth of experience to the Lacework leadership bench that is unmatched in the industry.

"Meagen deeply understands the customer-centric mindset that is crucial to our success," said Jay Parikh, CEO, Lacework. "With her extensive experience building world-class marketing organizations, enthusiasm for industry disrupting products, and ability to create deep understanding and connection with our customers and partners, Meagen will be a critical part of leading Lacework through our next phase of growth."

Lacework realized significant momentum in 2022, including being named to CNBC's Disruptor 50 list, the Forbes Cloud 100, and ranked sixth in Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers 2022 list. The company was also recently recognized as a leader in innovation and growth by Frost & Sullivan in the analyst firm's recent Global CNAPP Radar Report .

Resources

About Lacework

Lacework offers the data-driven security platform for the cloud, and is the leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solution. Only Lacework can collect, analyze, and accurately correlate data — without requiring manually written rules — across an organization's AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Kubernetes environments, and narrow it down to the handful of security events that matter. Security and DevOps teams around the world trust Lacework to secure cloud-native applications across the full lifecycle from code to cloud. Get started at www.lacework.com .

Media Contact:

Kate Reed

[email protected]

SOURCE Lacework