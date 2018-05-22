Former Morgan Stanley and JAForlines Global Executives Launch TPW Investment Management (TPWIM), An ETF-Based Investment Solutions Firm Utilizing Unique IP To Capture Global Macro Edge

Together, the TPW Framework and the GRN Scoring System provide TPWIM and its clients with a differentiated view of the global investment landscape. The TPW Framework views regional integration in three core geographies—the Americas, Europe, and Asia—as the future growth path for the world economy and financial markets. TPWIM's GRN Scoring System uniquely analyzes and scores the global and regional outlook using four factors: Economics, Politics, Policy, and Markets.

"Our motto is: Making the Complex Simple," says Co-founder & CIO Jay Pelosky, "There is no more complex style of investing than global macro, and we are confident that it can be simplified and made more efficient. We achieve this by combining our proprietary Tri Polar World Framework and Global Risk Nexus Scoring System with the ETF-based building blocks of our portfolio solutions."

With decades of global investment experience in nearly fifty countries, the TPWIM investment team has a proven track record for generating original, independent investment ideas across assets, regions, countries, and sectors. Beyond this, the TPWIM investment team brings with it the demonstrated ability to convert these independent investment ideas into robust, replicable, ETF portfolio solutions.

TPWIM offers two solution suites: Global and Regional. The Global Suite has three risk-based solutions highlighted by the flagship Global Macro Multi Asset (GMMA) portfolio, with an eight-year, audited track record, as well as Global Macro Equity and Global Macro Income portfolios. The Firm's three Regional Equity portfolios cover the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

COO and Co-founder Jamie Gardiner notes: "ETFs are the foundation of our sophisticated global macro investment solutions. They are the liquid, low-cost, transparent, and tax-efficient investment vehicles at the forefront of 21st Century investing. We are excited to bring the investor community and our clients differentiated, alpha-generating active solutions using low-cost passive ETFs."

TPWIM is headquartered in New York, NY.

