Former Mrs. U.S. of A, Kristen Weardon is once again joining Path2Freedom to Offer Hope to Minor Victims of Human Trafficking in SWFL at the 4th Annual Red Gala

NAPLES, Fla., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Mrs. U.S of A Kristen Weardon is excited to once again join Path2Freedom and this year in the capacity of Honorary Chair of the Annual Red Gala. The proceeds of this formal event largely support the cost of providing services to local victims of human trafficking. With the support of previous year's participants, Path2Freedom was able to secure safe, long-term therapeutic housing for minor victims rescued locally. You can ensure that each child receives the evidence-based care that they deserve by purchasing your tickets for this year's gala today. This glamorous evening is expected to quickly reach full capacity. So, reserve your spot now!

Rep. Byron Donalds, Erika Donalds, and Mrs. USA 2009 Kristen Weardon. Photo Credit: Vicki Baker for Charlie McDonald Photography

In the nine years since being crowned Mrs. US of A Globe, Kristen has been able to contribute to the Naples community and beyond though her passion for humanitarian work. It is Kristen's passion for her community that has given her the opportunity to serve as Honorary Chair at this year's Annual Red Gala. Kristen moved to Naples with her family from Greenwich, Ct when she was 11 years old and went on to join the family business as a realtor at the age of 18. As a successful realtor, now working with Premiere Plus Realty Co, Kristen has a firm knowledge of Naples history, it's growth, and the local property market. It is her knowledge and connections that have proved vital in the success of her humanitarian work. You can follow Kristen's hashtag #OutAndAboutWithKristen on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter regarding the Gala, her Real Estate and her humanitarian work.

What: The 4th Annual Red Gala will include a cocktail reception, gourmet dinner featuring premium culinary selections by Shula's Steak House, dancing and luxury live and silent auction items including; The opportunity to bid on luxury packages including a two-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton of Naples, curated 90pt.+ wine collections, decadent chocolates from Norman Love Confections, tickets to Live Fest featuring Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum, wine dinners at Shula's Steakhouse, Truluck's and Capital Grille, plus family fun excursions, local getaways and premium sports tickets to Boston Red Sox Spring Training games and the opportunity to sit right behind the players' bench for a Florida Everglades game at Hertz Arena.

Tickets are $225 each or $2,000 to secure a table for ten.

When: Saturday, November 2, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Hilton of Naples. Tickets can be purchased online at

https://www.path2freedom.org/events/gala/

About Path2Freedom

Path2Freedom, Inc. is a charitable organization that exists to create hope and healing for child victims of human trafficking by providing safe environments and long-term programs for recovery. Please visit www.path2freedom.org

