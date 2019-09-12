Former Mrs. USA Globe Showing What Truly Goes on Behind the Sash

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Naples native & Realtor has truly shown the power of her crown and gives a glimpse of what happens 'Behind the Sash' with her powerhouse rally to get supplies to Dorian damaged Bahamas. Kristen and her team have rallied around the clock to gather much needed supplies and help to displaced communities that have been ravaged by this monster storm.

This project has taken multiple teams of locals both here in Naples, FL and in the Bahamas, to collect and package donations and supplies; as well as the businesses that have used all political pull and favors to receive proper clearance for both our air and watercrafts to land safely in the West End.

It is with much thanks to our team of locals, Naples Organizing Bahamas Support , for volunteering countless hours and manpower to ensure that every donation received is organized and packaged methodically and makes its way across the Atlantic into the proper hands. Along with our team of locals in the Bahamas, two kind gentlemen by the names of Eric Darville and Godfrey Knowles, who connected our organization with St. Michael's Catholic Church, located at Bay Shore Road, West End. Lewis Astwood, President A1 Home General Contractors , who is seeking to run as the Progressive Liberal Party candidate for Central Grand Bahama in the upcoming general election has also been instrumental in connecting us with the food bank in the 8 Mile Rock Community and the organization Building Men For The Future Co. LTD (BMF), whom he is also the proprietor.

Weardon and her team began commuting to the Bahamas with their supplies on September 6th, just 4 days after Dorian left the islands in shambles, to start distributing these much-needed items to the locals affected. In Weardon's conversation with those mentioned they are committed to help with the housing and distributing supplies to those in the underserved West End.

You can receive real-time updates on their progress by following the hashtag: "#LocalsHelpingLocals" on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Kristen Weardon has lived in Naples for over 30 years and is one of the most plugged in realtors when it comes to Naples history and the local property market. In the 10 years since being crowned Mrs. USA Globe, she has been able to contribute to the Southwest Florida community and beyond though her passion for humanitarian work. It is this passion and her community connections that have enabled her successful contribution to the Bahamas relief effort.

It's not too late to get involved in contributing to the relief effort in the Bahamas, every little bit helps as the rebuild commences. Visit our GoFundMe Page to donate!

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nobs-naplesorganizingbahamassupport

