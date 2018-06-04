Former Mutual of America Life Insurance Company Chairman, President and CEO William J. Flynn Passes Away

An innovative leader with boundless energy, Mr. Flynn transformed Mutual of America from a small retirement association to become one of the most highly rated and respected financial services companies in the nation. As a result of his outstanding leadership, Mutual of America is known throughout the world for its willingness to address important issues, both domestically and internationally.

"Bill Flynn was the consummate professional and an outstanding executive, a dedicated and compassionate humanitarian, an innovative leader, and a gentleman who touched the lives of countless individuals both in the United States and abroad," said John R. Greed, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We who were privileged to have known him will gratefully remember his wise counsel, exceptional insights, high ethical standards, moral courage and most especially, his friendship. He will be greatly missed."

Mr. Flynn joined Mutual of America as President in 1971. The following year, he was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, and in February 1982, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. He retired from Mutual of America in 1994 but continued to serve as Board Chairman until 2005, when he retired from the Board and was awarded the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus. Mr. Flynn had an exceptional career and played a significant role in Mutual of America's success over many decades. His many years of dedicated service to Mutual of America were distinguished by his visionary leadership and driven by his unwavering belief in Mutual of America's mission to help those who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Mr. Flynn was involved with numerous philanthropic organizations, and on the world stage, he played a critical role in bringing peace to Ireland. His personal commitment to addressing social issues is well known and admired, and he was honored by secular, political and religious entities alike, both within the United States and abroad.

