Former NAMB President John L. Councilman Takes Leadership Role with Newly Formed Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME)

Councilman, a well-known and highly regarded mortgage industry veteran, served as President of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) from 2014 to 2015. He started one of the first true secondary-market mortgage brokerages in the state of Maryland in 1985. A founding member of that state association, Councilman was successful in rewriting the state's mortgage law, passing loan originator licensing legislation, and authoring its appraisal management law. He was named the state's first Mortgage Broker of the Year in 1998 and 1999, and was also named the National Mortgage Broker of the Year in 2009 and 2010.

"Filling out these leadership positions is a major initial step in fortifying AIME as a strong, high-powered organization for independent mortgage professionals," said Anthony Casa, founder of AIME. "We're not a fledgling startup. AIME has some of the top legal and compliance minds from some of the biggest players in the wholesale industry, and will shine as the premier membership organization for mortgage experts."

In addition, AIME also pegged seven people to serve as members of its Compliance & Regulatory Advisory Council, which includes compliance executives from several top lenders, and leading industry attorneys. The Council will serve to guide AIME across industry topics and initiatives, as well as assist AIME members with a range of pertinent issues and compliance-related topics. The Council appointees are:

Michael Barone, Managing Partner, Abrams, Garfinkel, Margolis, Bergson, LLP

Matthew Cronin, Vice President, Regulatory Compliance, Flagstar Bank

Ronald Gapp, General Counsel and Compliance Officer, PRMG

G. Bradley Hargrave, Shareholder, Medlin & Hargrave

Jeffrey Midbo, SVP, Deputy General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, United Wholesale Mortgage

Bonnie S. Nachamie, Partner, Bonnie S. Nachamie, P.C.

Wayne A. Watkinson, Principal, Offit, Kurman

The mission of AIME is dedicated to providing "independent" mortgage experts – brokers, loan originators, processors and the like, who own or work for or in support of a company or entity that does not underwrite its own loans – with real tangible value.

