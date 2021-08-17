Former NASA Administrator and Retired Marine Corps Major General Charles F. Bolden Jr. Joins Ligado Networks Board

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ligado Networks today announced Charles F. Bolden Jr. has joined its Board. Major General Bolden (USMC-Ret.) is a highly decorated naval aviator, test pilot, and astronaut who served as the 12th Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) from 2009 to 2017.

Throughout his distinguished career, Administrator Bolden has forged innovative solutions and programs through government and industry collaboration. During his NASA tenure, he created the Space Technology Mission Directorate and ushered in a new era focused on innovation in aeronautics technology. Mr. Bolden oversaw key initiatives including an increase in the fleet of Earth-observing satellites, the landing of the Curiosity Rover on Mars, and the launch of spacecraft to Jupiter. He later served as a U.S. Department of State Science Envoy for Space and was recently elected to the National Academy of Engineering for his lasting contributions to human spaceflight, space operations, and aeronautics research.

During his distinguished 34-year career with the U.S. Marine Corps, General Bolden flew over 100 combat missions in Vietnam and later served as a test pilot for the Naval Air Test Center. His numerous civilian and military honors include the NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal, NASA Exceptional Service Medal, Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Legion of Merit. He was inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame in 2006 and into the National Aviation Hall of Fame in 2017.

"I am committed to helping Ligado leverage its technology and spectrum resources for the benefit of all Americans and the enterprises that serve them. Deploying Ligado's spectrum for 5G and IoT will help the U.S. remain the world's leader in technology and innovation, while increasing connectivity and economic opportunity for communities across our country. I am convinced the solutions-driven industry leaders at Ligado and the leadership of this Administration and Congress share these goals. I look forward to working together to achieve them, and that's why I have joined the Ligado team," said Mr. Bolden.

"As Ligado moves forward with its licensed commercial L-band spectrum to serve American critical infrastructure industries with secure mobile private 5G networks, including the nation's first 5G mobile satellite IoT network, we are thrilled to welcome Charles Bolden onto our team," said Ligado CEO Doug Smith. "His lifelong leadership in advancing technology-based solutions to some of our country's toughest challenges will be invaluable to the company and the country."

"We are honored to welcome former NASA Administrator Major General Charles Bolden to our board. He is an exemplary American whose dedication to this country over several decades is a testament to his leadership and character. Everyone at our company, as well as the numerous U.S. departments and agencies Ligado serves, will benefit from Mr. Bolden's extensive experience driving innovation and shaping U.S. policy in the science, space and military communities," Ligado Board Chairman Ivan Seidenberg added.

About Ligado Networks

Building on 25 years of experience providing crucial satellite connectivity, our mission is to modernize American businesses by delivering secure and reliable 5G connectivity solutions needed to transform their operations and realize the efficiencies of a digital world. Our plans to deploy licensed mid-band spectrum in public and private 5G networks will help pave the way for future innovations and economic growth across America.

