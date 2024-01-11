Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Joins Starlab Space Board of Directors

News provided by

Starlab

11 Jan, 2024, 11:08 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlab Space, the transatlantic joint venture between Voyager Space (Voyager) and Airbus, today announced Jim Bridenstine will join the company's Board of Directors. The former NASA Administrator will help guide Starlab Space as the company continues toward its vision of building a continuously crewed, free-flying space station.

Continue Reading
Jim Bridenstine
Jim Bridenstine

"Airbus and Voyager are proud to welcome Jim Bridenstine to Starlab's Board of Directors. His unparalleled expertise as a head of agency, decorated veteran, civil servant, and leader across the defense and space industries will be critical to Starlab's success," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Voyager Space. "It's an honor to have him guide our team as we usher in a new era of the commercial space economy."

As NASA's 13th Administrator, Bridenstine led the agency in advancing American aeronautic, science, and space exploration objectives including the introduction of NASA's new human lunar exploration mission, the Artemis program. Prior to serving at NASA, Bridenstine was elected in 2012 to represent Oklahoma's First Congressional District. In Congress he served on the Armed Services and the Science, Space and Technology Committees.

"I'm thrilled to join Starlab's Board of Directors and help lead this joint venture from the start," said Bridenstine. "The future of space exploration is already here, with Starlab at the forefront, and I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the company's powerful mission."

Bridenstine joins Starlab Space on the heels of major program milestones, including completion of the Systems Requirements Review, System Definition Review, and more. Starlab Space also recently announced a teaming agreement with Northrop Grumman, collaboration with the European Space Agency, and two demonstration missions on the International Space Station. Additional key partners include Hilton Hotels and The Ohio State University.

Starlab, a continuously crewed, free-flying space station, will serve a global customer base of space agencies, researchers, and companies, ensuring a continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity research from the International Space Station into the new commercial space station era.

About Starlab Space

Starlab Space LLC is a transatlantic joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus that is designing, building, and will operate the Starlab commercial space station. Starlab will serve a global customer base of space agencies, researchers, and companies, ensuring a continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research from the International Space Station into the new commercial space station era.

For more information on Starlab, visit the Starlab website at www.starlab-space.com and follow us on social media at @Starlab_Space (X, Instagram) and @Starlab (Linkedin). 

SOURCE Starlab

Also from this source

Voyager Space und Airbus beschließen Joint Venture mit Starlab Space LLC

Voyager Space und Airbus beschließen Joint Venture mit Starlab Space LLC

Voyager Space (Voyager) und Airbus, weltweit führende Unternehmen in der Weltraumforschung, gaben heute den Abschluss der Transaktion zur Gründung...
Voyager Space et Airbus finalisent la coentreprise Starlab Space LLC

Voyager Space et Airbus finalisent la coentreprise Starlab Space LLC

Voyager Space (Voyager) et Airbus, leaders mondiaux de l'exploration spatiale, ont annoncé aujourd'hui avoir conclu la transaction visant à créer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.