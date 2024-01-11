Former NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine Joins Starlab Space Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starlab Space , the transatlantic joint venture between Voyager Space (Voyager) and Airbus, today announced Jim Bridenstine will join the company's Board of Directors. The former NASA Administrator will help guide Starlab Space as the company continues toward its vision of building a continuously crewed, free-flying space station.

"Airbus and Voyager are proud to welcome Jim Bridenstine to Starlab's Board of Directors. His unparalleled expertise as a head of agency, decorated veteran, civil servant, and leader across the defense and space industries will be critical to Starlab's success," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO, Voyager Space. "It's an honor to have him guide our team as we usher in a new era of the commercial space economy."

As NASA's 13th Administrator, Bridenstine led the agency in advancing American aeronautic, science, and space exploration objectives including the introduction of NASA's new human lunar exploration mission, the Artemis program. Prior to serving at NASA, Bridenstine was elected in 2012 to represent Oklahoma's First Congressional District. In Congress he served on the Armed Services and the Science, Space and Technology Committees.

"I'm thrilled to join Starlab's Board of Directors and help lead this joint venture from the start," said Bridenstine. "The future of space exploration is already here, with Starlab at the forefront, and I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the company's powerful mission."

Bridenstine joins Starlab Space on the heels of major program milestones, including completion of the Systems Requirements Review, System Definition Review, and more. Starlab Space also recently announced a teaming agreement with Northrop Grumman , collaboration with the European Space Agency , and two demonstration missions on the International Space Station. Additional key partners include Hilton Hotels and The Ohio State University.

Starlab Space LLC is a transatlantic joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus that is designing, building, and will operate the Starlab commercial space station. Starlab will serve a global customer base of space agencies, researchers, and companies, ensuring a continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and a seamless transition of microgravity science and research from the International Space Station into the new commercial space station era.

