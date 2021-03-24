Former NASA Administrator Major General Charles F. Bolden Jr. USMC (Ret.) Joins Pine Island Capital Partners as a Partner

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pine Island Capital Partners ("Pine Island"), a private investment firm that combines an experienced investment team with a group of accomplished former senior government, military officials, and business leaders, today announced that former NASA Administrator Major General Charles F. Bolden Jr., USMC (Ret.) has joined the firm as a partner.

Bolden served as the 12th Administrator of NASA from 2009 to 2017, where he oversaw the transition to a new era of space exploration guided by the development of advanced technologies in aeronautics and aerospace. He led the conclusion of the Space Shuttle Program and oversaw the development of the Commercial Resupply Services and Commercial Crew Programs that developed NASA's relationship with SpaceX, Orbital (now Northrop Grumman), Sierra Nevada, and other entrepreneurial space companies.

"In the course of an impressive career, Charlie has developed a unique perspective and deep expertise in aerospace and defense, which is a focus for both our private equity investments as well as our recently launched SPAC," said John Thain, Pine Island's Chairman. "We are pleased to welcome Charlie to the firm. His deep understanding of the industry's dynamics and practical experience in aerospace technologies makes him an ideal addition to the firm as we pursue opportunities in the sector."

"Pine Island has assembled an impressive partner group, and we believe we can add significant value for our investors, particularly as it relates to advanced space technologies with applications across the military, civilian, and commercial landscapes," said Bolden. "I'm pleased to join the team and look forward to being a part of the firm's partnership approach to investing."

During his time leading NASA, Bolden oversaw the transition to International Space Station-focused missions; led development of the Space Lunch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft; and established the Space Technology Mission Directorate to develop new technology for future missions.

During a distinguished military career and as a member of NASA's astronaut office, Bolden traveled to space orbit four times aboard the Space Shuttle, commanding two missions and piloting two others. Among his military decorations include the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Distinguished Flying Cross. He is also a member of the U.S. Astronauts Hall of Fame and the National Aviation Hall of Fame.

Bolden holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Science from the U.S. Naval Academy and a Master of Science from the University of Southern California.

Pine Island Capital Partners is a private investment firm that combines an experienced investment team with a group of accomplished former senior government, military officials, and business leaders. In addition to the firm's traditional private equity work, it launched Pine Island Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, in late 2020.

