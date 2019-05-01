Former Navy Fighter Pilot Whiz Announced as Keynote Speaker at Salute to Troops Charity Celebration

SAINT JOSEPH, Mich., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salute to the Troops Charity Celebration has announced former Navy fighter pilot E. Matthew "Whiz" Buckley as its keynote speaker for their 5th annual event on May 4, 2019, at 6 PM at The Inn at Harbor Shores in Saint Joseph, MI.

E. Matthew Buckley, who goes by his call name, "Whiz," served five years in the Navy Reserves as well as ten years active duty, including Operations Southern Watch, Noble Eagle and Enduring Freedom.

E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley when he was a Navy fighter pilot E. Matthew 'Whiz' Buckley

At the Salute the Troops Charity Celebration event, Whiz will share his personal story of overcoming adversity and achieving success in his multifaceted career.

A decorated veteran, Whiz was awarded the Strike/Flight Air Medal twice for 44 combat sorties over Iraq, along with 4 Navy Achievement Medals for meritorious service and achievement as an F/A-18 instructor pilot and Landing Signals Officer.

Whiz left active duty in late 2000 to fly the F-18 for the naval reserve. After losing his job with American Airlines as a result of the 9/11 attacks, Whiz pursued a career on Wall Street and soon became CEO of Top Gun Options and Strike Fighter Financial, LLC in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale, using his military training to teach investors of all skill levels how to trade for themselves. Whiz remains active in the military community and donates his time to causes such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving, United Way of Broward County's Mission United, and his own nonprofit, Top Gun Fighter Foundation.

"I am honored to be the keynote speaker for a mission I personally support, and for a cause that is so close to my heart," said Whiz. "I especially love being able to interact with a live audience and to share stories and experiences with other vets."

The Salute the Troops Charity Celebration is presented by Whirlpool Corporation Veterans Associations; Homes for our Troops; The Inn at Harbor Shores; and Whirlpool Corporation. The evening will include dinner, dancing and a celebration of veterans in the community.

"We are excited to have Whiz participate in our 5th Annual Salute to the Troops Event. Whiz's participation continues to exemplify a distinguished list of keynote speakers--all of whom have a demonstrated commitment to Veteran issues," said Whirlpool Veterans Association Co-Chair Jay Zmrhal.

General admission for the charity celebration is $65. Veterans and seniors receive a special discounted admission price of $55. For tickets and more information, please visit swmmilitaryball.org.

