Former NBA All-Star and Businessman Jamal Mashburn Joins Revolution Global as Board Advisor

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois-based Revolution Global, formerly Revolution Enterprises, a multi-state cannabis health and wellness company, announced that former NBA all-star Jamal Mashburn has been appointed an advisor to the board of directors. Drawing on his experience as an investor and owner and operator of dozens of retail businesses and restaurants, Mashburn will advise Revolution on expansion, social equity issues, and corporate marketing.

"I am thrilled to join Revolution during this exciting period of growth for both the company and the industry," Mashburn said. "I admire Revolution's stewardship in the communities where it operates, leadership in pushing for greater social equity, dedication to producing best-in-class products, and commitment to putting patients first. Revolution has laid the foundation for success as it enters more states."

Mashburn brings experience in strategic planning, capital markets, management, and retail operations to his role at Revolution. He joins the company as Revolution prepares for a capital raise to fund expansion efforts.

Mashburn will also work to build bridges with communities of color, further advancing Revolution's commitment to social equity. Minorities are underrepresented in the sector as investors, operators, and employees. According to a Marijuana Business Daily survey, only 17 percent of cannabis executives are minorities.

"Jamal's unique business background will be an asset to our board," said Mark de Souza, CEO of Revolution. "His success running thriving franchise businesses, paired with his knowledge of capital markets and commitment to community service, make him a natural fit for Revolution as the company enters its next chapter."

After retiring from the NBA in 2006, Mashburn turned his energy to investing in and growing successful businesses. With interests in more than 100 franchise locations, Mashburn's ventures include Papa John's Pizzas and Lexus and Toyota dealerships across multiple states.

"Revolution is honored to have an entrepreneur of Jamal's caliber join the team," said Tony Hunter, Chairman of Revolution. "Jamal has always led his businesses with an eye towards innovation, which is key as Revolution expands to new markets."

Committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged young people, Mashburn ensures that his businesses contribute to their local communities, whether through donations or volunteering. In 2009, Mashburn founded the Mashburn Family Foundation, which raises funds for scholarships, mentoring programs, and partners with local school districts. In 1993, he established the Mashburn Scholarship Fund, which continues to finance the educations of promising Kentucky-area students from underrepresented groups to this day.

Mashburn joins de Souza, who brings more than 30 years of experience in management, finance, and business development, and Hunter, the former publisher of the Chicago Tribune. De Souza is a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) and recently advised Governor J.B. Pritzker's transition team on agriculture issues. Hunter is recognized for his success adapting the Tribune's business model to survive disruption in the publishing and media industries.

About Revolution Global

Based in Illinois, Revolution Global is an industry-leading, multi-state cannabis operator that is revolutionizing the way legal cannabis is scientifically designed, grown, sold, packaged, and consumed. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by genetic research, to produce superior cannabis medicine and a wide variety of cannabis-driven consumer packaged goods, from food and beverages to topicals and pet products. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Florida, Arkansas and Maryland.

