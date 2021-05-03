Former NBA All-Star Featured in Travis Scott, Jordan Brand Sneaker Rollout

LOS ANGELES, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hip-Hop artist Travis Scott, in partnership with the Jordan brand, recently released the rollout with the Scott's Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki," which is set to release on Friday, April 30, featuring former NBA All-Star and Detroit Piston player Richard "Rip" Hamilton.

The partnership with Scott's "Cactus Jack" apparel line is just in time for the sneaker's 30th anniversary and Scott's 29th birthday.

Richard “Rip” Hamilton Richard “Rip” Hamilton

"It is awesome to support Travis Scott on the release of the new Jack 6S in collaboration with Brand Jordan," Hamilton said. "I'm a sneakerhead and enjoy collecting shoes, and I'm impressed by Travis' creativity, artistry and entrepreneurship."

"When he came to me and I saw his collection, of course I was on board with supporting him however I can. It's great to work together and to see each other win."

The sneaker features a premium brown suede upper with vibrant infrared accents on the tongue and heel. There are also two pockets on the collar and glow-in-the-dark outsole.

Additionally, the shoes are a part of the "Cactus Jack" apparel collection which includes shirts, a vest, a hoodie, shorts, and pants.

In the promotional items for the shoe, Hamilton adorns "Cactus Jack'' apparel, with the new sneakers, in a post-apocalypse desert setting and a basketball goal before him. In the images released, he holds his signature face mask however in the promotional video he puts it on before making a free throw.

"We had a great time shooting the videos and doing the promotional material for this release. I know people are going to love them – and they come in sizes for the whole family. My followers should definitely look forward to more exciting things, like limited release products and dope content on sneakers. I'll also be putting together a couple of events later this year, so stay tuned for more to come," Hamilton said.

For more information on the Travis Scott x Air Jordan partnership and the new Air Jordan 6 "British Khaki" and "Cactus Jack" collaborations, please visit https://www.travisscott.com/ .

For the shoes:

https://www.nike.com/launch/t/air-jordan-6-travis-scott-su21

For the apparel:

https://www.nike.com/launch/t/jordan-travis-scott-apparel-collection-su21

Richard "Rip" Hamilton

Richard Clay Hamilton, also known as Rip Hamilton, is an entrepreneur, sports media personality, investor, and philanthropist. He is a former professional basketball player who played 14 seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Hamilton is a three-time NBA All Star and part of the memorable team that led the Detroit Pistons to their best record in franchise history and the 2004 NBA Championship.

Media Contact:

Martel Sharpe

404 Communications Firm

404-964-6169

[email protected]

SOURCE Richard “Rip” Hamilton