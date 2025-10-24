Former NBA Basketball Legend John Salley to Host "THE BEST DARN SPORTS SHOW!" Exclusively on OAN

OAN Broadens its Appeal with "THE BEST DARN SPORTS SHOW!"

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News ("OAN") is pleased to announce that basketball legend John Salley will host a new series on OAN branded THE BEST DARN SPORTS SHOW! with John Salley. The program will feature sports discussion, along with news, culture and politics commentary. The one-hour weekly program will debut tonight at 6 pm ET and at 9 pm PT. Encore presentations will air this Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm ET.

THE BEST DARN SPORTS SHOW! with John Salley, exclusively on OAN.

Former NBA star John Salley stated, "I've been looking for the perfect outlet that allows me to express my insights into basketball and sports, and also dive into culture, life, and politics. OAN gives me that freedom. I'm excited to bring fans not only my experiences from four NBA championship teams, but also to connect with audiences on the wide range of issues and conversations shaping our country today."

The 6 foot 11 Salley was drafted in the first round out of Georgia Tech in the 1986 NBA draft. Over his 24-year career, Salley played for the Detroit Pistons, the Miami Heat, the Toronto Raptors, the Chicago Bulls, the Panathinaikos, and the Los Angeles Lakers. During Salley's time with the Pistons, he and other NBA greats, including Dennis Rodman and Isiah Thomas, earned the moniker of the NBA's "Bad Boys" for their fast-paced and aggressive play. During his career, Salley's teammates included mega NBA superstars Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman. Salley has also acted in multiple films. Salley's portrayal of a computer hacker in Bad Boys is his best-known acting role.

"John Salley is a living legend. His four NBA championship rings with three different franchises speak for themselves, but what really sets him apart is his ability to translate that championship mindset for everyday viewers. Unlike many sports hosts who analyze from the outside, John's lived it on the biggest stage. That authenticity will make this show truly one of a kind," stated producer Carl Dawson.

Richard Levine, President of Distribution for OAN, added, "We're absolutely thrilled to bring John Salley to OAN's lineup. His insight, intelligence, and charisma add tremendous depth to our programming. Viewers will get thoughtful, engaging conversations that bridge sports, culture, and current events, which is exactly the kind of content our audience values most. This show will be a standout addition to our growing network."

The debut airings will be made available to over 100 million viewers worldwide via OAN's distribution on major US MVPDs, including Spectrum TV, YouTube TV, Dish Network, Sling, along with international distribution on Hotbird 13 available in Europe and Hotbird 7/8 covering the Middle-East and North Africa. OAN also offers a 24/7 live streaming app on leading connected devices under the OAN Live name.

Starting in early 2025, OAN has been expanding its operations and live coverage. In January 2025, OAN saw the completion of a brand-new broadcast studio in California for the launch of The Matt Gaetz Show, hosted by the four-time former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, airing every weeknight in the 9 pm Eastern time slot. Mr. Gaetz also hosts a weekly late-night podcast style program for the network called Anchormen. Additionally, OAN expanded its presence in Washington, D.C., securing office studio space at the Pentagon for daily live reports. Today, the network produces 16 hours of live breaking news coverage every weekday, featuring live updates from the White House, Capitol Hill, and the Pentagon, in addition to national and international news reports. Complementing its extensive live news coverage, the network also features four prime-time political talk shows every weeknight providing analysis, discussion and debate.

