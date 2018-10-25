Former NBA Star Dikembe Mutombo Joins Autonomous Brand Safety Company CHEQ

"Dikembe's reputation and legendary defensive skills best illustrate what CHEQ does millions of times a day in digital advertising--block ads from being served in unsavory environments," said CHEQ CEO, Guy Tytunovich. "For years Dikembe protected rims, and we protect brands. We are a match made in heaven, and now we're like family. We also expect to gain from Dikembe's wisdom and winner mentality, as he becomes an integral part of our advisory team."

In addition to teaser ads, the online campaign is centered on a video, featuring the sports star, and it opens with Mutombo addressing the camera.

"Hello my friends. I'm Dikembe Mutombo, and CHEQ appointed me to be their Chief Blocking Officer because I know how to block," he says. Several quick takes follow depicting him in hilarious scenarios in which he can "block" something.

The first shows him against a beach backdrop wearing floaties, sunglasses and an umbrella hat. "Sun block," he says as the scene switches to a couple who are about to kiss during dinner at a restaurant. "Cock block," Mutombo barks in his gravelly voice, slamming a statue of a rooster in between them.

That scene is followed by situations in which Mutombo announces the action or items that can be blocked or paired with the word "block," including "building block," "road block," "wood block," "chopping block," "blockchain," "blockbuster," and "block party."

The spot ends with Mutombo, wearing a fedora and sitting before a typewriter, as he struggles to find the word that goes with "writer's."

A voiceover interrupts as the CHEQ logo appears on a white backdrop. "Brand safety. Ad fraud. At CHEQ, we don't just measure the damage. We block it."

Cut back to Mutombo at the typewriter when he has an epiphany: "Writer's block!" he shouts.

Mutombo's professional basketball career began in 1991 with the Denver Nuggets and spanned 18 years. His finger wag at opposing players after he blocked their shots became his trademark during his ascent to legendary status as one of the greatest defensive players in the history of the NBA.

"When CHEQ approached me with the idea of becoming Chief Blocking Officer, I immediately was intrigued," Mutombo said. "This isn't just another celebrity endorsement deal. It really is the perfect match of spokesman and company offering. I'm proud to be on the CHEQ team."

Besides the Denver Nuggets, Mutombo played for the Seattle SuperSonics, the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Nets, and the New York Knicks during his NBA career. He retired in 2009 while playing for the Houston Rockets.

About CHEQ

CHEQ is a global cybersecurity transforming ad verification by introducing military-grade AI to tackle brand safety, ad-fraud and viewability preemptively and in real-time. Backed by Battery Ventures, the company's mission is to help sustain the digital ecosystem by protecting advertisers from the risks of online advertising and helping them regain confidence in the space.



