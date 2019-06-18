Former NBA Superstar Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife, Dr. Siohvaughn Funches, Launches Inspirational Podcast

Renowned public speaker, professional counselor and Author of " You Gotta Let God Finish!" And "The True Story for God's Glory: The Life of Siohvaughn L Funches-Wade," continues to inspire the world at large and transform people's lives, marriages and families for the better by sharing her life story and the vast wisdom she has gained through her relationship with Jesus and her formal legal and mental health education!

Through the Faith Comes by Hearing Podcast, she supplies subscribers with three practical, yet powerful, provisions for their lives, families and careers:

Insight into the very heart of God, and His Son Jesus, through His word, causing people to know God more, and understand His amazing plan for their life.

Impart faith to believe God for anything they need, and their heart's desires, which takes them from being a person with pending petitions before God, to someone possessing every promise God made them!

Inspire people to fulfill their destiny in Christ Jesus!

No matter where you are on your journey, this Podcast is certain to be a powerful resource that produces lasting tangible results in your life!

About the Author

Dr. Siohvaughn L. Funches is a renowned public speaker, professional counselor, published author, and loving mother who is committed to sharing the life-transforming truths of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Funches founded and heads A Woman's Worth Foundation, Inc., a non-profit organization helping women and children survivors of domestic violence be restored. Dr. Funches has earned her Bachelors Degree in Psychology, a Master's level certification in Professional Counseling, a Doctorate in Theology and a Juris Doctorate degree in law where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. Currently, Dr. Funches owns her own alternative dispute resolution firm, The Mediation Matters Firm, where she provides clients various alternative dispute resolution services. She has been featured in many popular radio, TV and print media outlets.

For more information visit http://www.awowwoman.com

SOURCE A Woman's Worth Foundation, Inc.

