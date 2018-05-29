Former Neurosurgery Chairman of Henry Ford Health System, Dr. Mark Rosenblum, Joins NICO Corporation Board of Directors

NICO President and CEO, Jim Pearson, said Dr. Rosenblum's expertise and history in delivering innovative surgical approaches and improved clinical outcomes in neurosurgery perfectly aligns with the company's growing market adoption of its technologies used in minimally disruptive trans-sulcal surgical approaches. His executive healthcare experience also adds strength to defining the tangible economic benefits that lowering patient deficits has for hospitals.

"NICO is at a pivotal time in its product innovation and growth history," Pearson said. "Adding experts like Dr. Rosenblum, who delivered the plenary address on the future of neurosurgery at the 2018 AANS, complements our Board and is a timely addition as we continue our cadence with market penetration, product innovation and growth outside U.S. borders."

Dr. Rosenblum currently is Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Neurosurgery in the Henry Ford Health System (HFHS), where he expanded the department over 22 years from four surgeons to 32 physicians and scientists. He also founded and served as a co-director of the nationally recognized Hermelin Brain Tumor Center and HFHS Neurosciences Institute. As a physician executive, he has focused on team building and integration, as well as technology development and process innovation.

"I am very impressed by both the goals of NICO and their leadership," said Dr. Rosenblum. "The focus of obtaining scientific evidence and promoting safe approaches to brain disorders is unique, in my mind.

"I look forward to helping NICO even better understand diseases of the brain and associated surgical considerations through the eyes of a neurosurgeon," he said. "I'm also interested in helping develop even more advanced tools to improve clinical care and patient outcomes."

Dr. Rosenblum obtained his B.S. at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (1965), M.D. at New York Medical College (1969), Medical Internship at the University of Michigan (1970), Staff Associate at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) (1972), Surgical Residency at the University of California, Los Angeles (1973) and Neurosurgery Residency at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) (1979). At UCSF he helped develop its world-leading Brain Tumor Research Center, became Professor of Neurosurgery, and was continuously funded by the NCI and American Cancer Society for early research on cancer stem cells. He founded and chaired the Section on Tumors of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS), the largest specialty organization of neuro-oncology in his field.

NICO Corporation is a leader in modern interventional technologies used in a new way of performing less invasive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, intraventricular tumors and cysts, and hemorrhagic stroke. The company developed the patented BrainPath® technology – the world's first and only tool that achieves minimally-disruptive access using a trans-sulcal and parafascicular surgical approach – after recent progress in advanced imaging recognized the importance of white matter tracts and brain mapping. This standardized, systems approach includes automated and non-heat generating tumor removal and hemorrhage evacuation with Myriad® and intra-operative, automated collection and biological preservation of tissue that potentially offers more precise analysis that may enable personalized treatment therapies.

NICO is an outcomes-based company dedicated to revolutionizing minimally invasive neurosurgery through the delivery of evidence-based, improved clinical and economic outcomes. More than 7,000 BrainPath procedures and 16,300 Myriad procedures have been completed at over 210 BrainPath Centers in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, and Australia.

More than 900 neurosurgeons, residents and fellows in the U.S. are trained on the BrainPath Approach, and over 50 peer-reviewed independent papers, posters and abstracts have been published on the technologies showing evidence of improved clinical outcomes for appropriate patients.

To learn more about BrainPath and other technologies used in the BrainPath Approach, visit NICOneuro.com. Follow news updates on LinkedIn and view surgical videos and patient stories on YouTube at NICOneuroCorp.

Contact: Sue Goin

Sue.Goin@Sapphire-Com.com

M: 317.402.8690

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-neurosurgery-chairman-of-henry-ford-health-system-dr-mark-rosenblum-joins-nico-corporation-board-of-directors-300655907.html

SOURCE NICO Corporation

Related Links

http://www.NICOneuro.com

