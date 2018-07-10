Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Winner of Supreme Court Case to Overturn Sports Betting Ban, to Keynote Winter Meeting of Legislators from Gaming States January 4-6 in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Former two-term New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, whose arguments before the Supreme Court of the United States resulted in overturning the federal prohibition on sports betting earlier this year, will be Keynote Luncheon Speaker at the Winter Meeting of National Council of Legislators from Gaming States, January 4-6 at Harrah's New Orleans.

Registration and host-hotel reservations for the three-day conference are now open at http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html.

Christie, now a Contributor with ABC News, oversaw a seven-year effort to legalize sports betting in New Jersey, culminating with the landmark SCOTUS decision on May 14, 2018. As a result, four states have implemented regulated sports betting this year and many other states have begun the legalization process.

"The Supreme Court ruling is bringing sports betting out of the shadows and allowing each state to decide for itself whether to include this form of gambling in its overall gaming framework," Christie said. "I look forward sharing my insights – including those gained from our disagreements with the major sports leagues – with gaming legislators from across the country in New Orleans."

Sports betting will a prominent subject throughout the NCLGS Winter Meeting. The three-day conference agenda includes:

Six legislative committee sessions: Casinos, Emerging Forms of Gaming, Lotteries, Pari-Mutuels, Sports Betting/iGaming, and State-Federal Relations

The Big Picture: Focus on Freshman Class of Legislators – an introduction to gaming

Two Masterclasses presented by the International Masters of Gaming Law

Friday evening welcome reception

Saturday afternoon offsite event

The previous NCLGS meeting, which took place in Cleveland in July, produced record numbers of legislators, gaming regulators, and overall attendees.

To view the NCLGS Winter Meeting agenda, register, and book hotel rooms at the host hotel at special attendee rates, visit http://www.nclgs.org/meetings.html

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the regulation and economic and social impacts of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, which has performed advisory and consulting work for gaming operators, regulators and legislatures in 36 US states and territories and in 47 countries on six continents, serves as the Executive Director of NCLGS.

SOURCE National Council of Legislators from Gaming States

Related Links

http://www.nclgs.org

