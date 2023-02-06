Former New Mexico State Auditor and Democratic Party Chairman Joins Singleton Schreiber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brian S. Colón, former New Mexico State Auditor and former chairman of the Democratic Party of New Mexico, joins Singleton Schreiber as Managing Partner of the firm's offices in New Mexico: Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Los Lunas, Mora, and Ruidoso.

With more than twenty years' experience as a practicing attorney, Brian will help lead the New Mexico offices in the areas of personal injury, medical malpractice, inadequate security, products liability, insurance bad faith, and transactional negotiations. Brian also has numerous relationships with local, state, and federal elected officials that will assist individuals and organizations with their various needs.

"Brian is a remarkable addition to fight on behalf of our clients, he brings years of knowledge and familiarity of the New Mexico community to Singleton Schreiber," said firm Managing Partner Gerald Singleton. "We are excited to have him join our already note-worthy team of attorneys with his dedication and stellar contributions to the legal community."

"Singleton Schreiber's commitment to fighting for communities across New Mexico is what most interested me in joining the firm," Brian Colón said. "Their tenacious attitude mixed with their sophisticated legal acumen will help us serve those most in need throughout the state."

As former New Mexico State Auditor, Brian has over 30 years of professional experience committed to his professional career, volunteer work, fundraising in the non-profit sector, and public service. Recently as State Auditor of New Mexico, his remarkable work included establishing an oversight and accountability unit to protect individuals who are in conservatorships, initiated the first compliance audit for State of NM facilities regarding ADA requirements in parking lot design and building access, and had the largest recovery in the history of the NM State Auditor's Office of over $13M in funds overcharged to NM seniors by insurance intermediaries.

With a wide background of service to New Mexico communities, Brian has been named one of New Mexico's Power Brokers by the New Mexico Business Weekly, 2022 Community Champion of the Year by Chicanos Por La Causa, Upstander of the Year by the New Mexico Holocaust Museum, 2019 Diverse Business Leader Award Recipient by Albuquerque Business First, and Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year by the State Bar of New Mexico. Brian is a graduate of the Army War College National Security Seminar, a former Honorary Commander of Kirtland Air Force Base, served on the New Mexico Hispanic Bar Association's Board of Directors, served on the State Bar of New Mexico's Committee on Diversity, and has been twice appointed as a commissioner for the New Mexico Judicial Selection Commission. He's also served as an Executive Board Member & Treasurer, Life Member and Board Member of the National Association of Latino Elected Officials (NALEO).

Brian resides in Albuquerque and grew up in Valencia County, New Mexico. He is a graduate of Los Lunas High School, New Mexico State University with a finance degree, and The University of New Mexico School of Law. Brian and his wife, Aleli, have been married for 27 years and have one son, Rafael, who is a graduate of Albuquerque High School and The George Washington University.

