Former NFL Player, Lofa Tatupu Launches ZoneIn CBD

SEATTLE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker, and three-time Pro Bowler Lofa Tatupu announced today the launch of his new venture ZoneIn CBD. The company's mission is to help people participate fully in their lives while also serving as an authentic, trusted resource in navigating the complex CBD environment.

Lofa Tatupu of ZoneIn CBD

The NFL veteran assembled a powerhouse team of professional athlete investors and partners who all believe in the power of CBD and are active participants in the brand's development - Matt McCoy (NFL), Jason Bay (MLB), Mike Morgan (NFL), Dane Fletcher (NFL), Leroy Hill (NFL), Mike Rivera (NFL), David Hawthorne (NFL), Jim Renner (PGA), Bob Cryder (NFL) and Calvin Mosley (NFL). The team also includes a scientific advisory board of industry leading authorities on the cannabidiol's (CBD) role on the mind and body. The board is led by Dr. Karyemaître Allife (BA, Harvard; MD and PhD, Stanford with Honors), who serves as ZoneIn CBD's Chief Medical Executive.

"After my lengthy football career, I suffered with chronic pain, lethargy and mental fogginess. I was unfocused and unmotivated, until I discovered CBD. Just one week after my first dose, my head was clear, pain was alleviated, and my mind and body felt connected...the old Lofa was back!" said Tatupu. "It was then that I realized the transformative power of CBD and the idea of ZoneIn was born. I can't wait for people to try our Balance products, they really are gamechangers!"

After struggling with injuries throughout his career and experiencing the transformative power of CBD in retirement, Tatupu experimented with various formulas of CBD in an effort to perfect a supreme blend that would not only maximize benefit for the user, but also address common misconceptions and alleviate confusion.

"We see the power our product has in helping people and are extremely excited to launch ZoneIn as a brand anchored in trust, transparency, and quality. We are also committed to developing educational material to help consumers navigate this confusing space," said, Amit Rikhi, CEO, ZoneIn CBD, who was previously Vice President of Innovation at the American Cancer Society.

ZoneIn CBD's commitment to plant quality and meticulous cultivation process from seed-to-sale, is the brand's core difference. Developed with an industry-leading CO2 extraction method preserving the full range of cannabinoids for enhanced synergistic effects, also known as the "entourage effect", each product is tested for safety and accuracy. ZoneIn CBD Balance is available at launch in both an oil and capsule options for $59.99 at www.zoneincbd.com and retailers nationwide.

About ZoneIn CBD:

Founded in 2019 by former NFL athlete Lofa Tatupu, ZoneIn CBD is headquartered in Seattle. The brand is backed by a powerhouse team of former professional athletes, an elite scientific advisory board, and renowned business executives. The company manufactures and develops best-in-class, high-quality, full-spectrum CBD products that are rigorously tested, safe, affordable, grown in the US, non-GMO, vegan and gluten-free. For more information visit www.zoneincbd.com.

SOURCE ZoneIn CBD

Related Links

http://www.zoneincbd.com

