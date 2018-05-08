Former NFL Players Raise Awareness About Need for Financial Education

The Essay Challenge was created by Nuvision to help educate young people and their families about the importance of financial literacy. The competition included a series of school assemblies and financial workshops featuring business leaders, financial literacy advocates and professional athletes, including Olympic Gold Medalist Ron Brown and former NFL players Terrell Thomas and Thomas Williams. They shared their personal stories about the need to develop strategies and budgets, and make a commitment toward sound financial planning.

"The number one thing I wish I would have learned through middle and high school was financial literacy," said Thomas Williams. "Nuvision's program addresses a void in the education system. It's a great way to give back and reach kids with this important message."

This is the third year of the contest, and Nuvision is providing nearly $20,000 worth of financial scholarships and donations to students and the participating schools, which included Bell Gardens High School, Cabrillo High School, Carson High School, City Honors College Preparatory Academy, Lakewood High School, Marina High School, Mater Dei High School, Oxford Academy and Schurr High School.

"There were so many great submissions to the Essay Challenge this year," said Attila Morgan, Nuvision's Manager of Community Engagement and Public Relations. "John's winning essay received 16,421 votes and there were nearly 60,000 votes overall. Most importantly, Nuvision was able to reach thousands of students and their families with the message of the importance of financial planning."

The winning essays can be read at http://essaychallenge.com.

