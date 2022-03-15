Former NFL Running Back Todd Gurley Joins Elevate.Money as Investor and Strategic Advisor

Gurley joins an investor group that includes the founders of Acorns and the former Chairman of CBRE

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate fintech platform Elevate.Money today announced former NFL running back, entrepreneur and philanthropist Todd Gurley as its newest investor and member of its brand advisory team. Launched in September 2021, Elevate.Money's investment platform enables investors to gain exposure to real estate through fractional ownership starting with as little as $100. Gurley, former running back for the Los Angeles Rams, was connected to Elevate.Money through multi-platinum recording artist, entrepreneur, and humanitarian YG who previously joined the company's brand advisory team.

"I'm partnering with Elevate.Money because of their commitment to financial literacy and my confidence in the team they have built around the company," said Gurley. "When I heard the vision from Harold (Hofer) and Sachin (Jhangiani), it resonated with me at a point in my life when I did not know where, what or how to start investing in my future self. I've been in many young investors' shoes today. I'm excited to use my platform for the better of the world and show that you don't have to have a tremendous amount of money to invest in real estate thanks to a solid platform like Elevate."

Elevate.Money offers the same type of Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) investment as does Blackstone, one of the largest real estate owners in the U.S. The difference is that Elevate focuses on a younger generation of investors who've been conditioned to manage money directly through online platforms. The same minds behind Acorns' modern user experience designed Elevate.Money's easy-to-use, sleek, Venmo-like interface. The company's largest user segment is millennials, and the average user is 38 years old.

"Todd's investment further solidifies the building excitement about our business model and platform," said Sachin Jhangiani, co-founder and CMO of Elevate.Money. "We're thrilled to have a prominent sports figure and influencer like Todd on board. He shares our belief that everyone should have the same tools to build their wealth regardless of their income level or background. We believe Todd will help us build our platform and craft messaging that speaks directly to the next generation of investors."

The company's focus is on Single Tenant Net Lease (STNL) properties such as dollar stores, fast-food restaurants, car washes, and gas stations. STNL real estate relies on one tenant paying 100% of the property's rent and expenses. Elevate.Money thoroughly reviews each property through its proprietary financial model, Elevate Lens+, which is shared with investors on its website.

For more information on Elevate.Money, visit https://www.elevate.money/ .

About Elevate.Money

Elevate.Money , started by co-founders Harold Hofer, Alex Cruttenden and Sachin Jhangiani, is on a mission to make real estate investing accessible to more investors. In early 2021 the company raised $1.7 million in seed capital from noteworthy investors such as Walter Cruttenden, Ray Wirta and others. In September 2021, Elevate Money launched its platform allowing users to purchase shares of its private Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with as little as a $100 buy-in. While dividends are not guaranteed and past distributions are not indicative of future distributions, in October 2021, the company announced its first distribution dividend for September. Dividends have also been paid for the months of October, November, December and January. Learn more at www.elevate.money .

Risk

Investing in Elevate.Money REIT I's common shares is speculative and involves substantial risks. The "Risk Factors" section of the offering circular contains a detailed discussion of risks that should be considered before you invest. These risks include, but are not limited to: illiquidity, complete loss of invested capital, limited operating history, conflicts of interest, blind pool risk and any public health emergency. STNL investments carry additional risks if the sole tenant defaults or goes bankrupt. Further, there is no assurance that Elevate.Money REIT I will be able to achieve its investment objectives or to access targeted investments like those identified.

Distribution payments are not guaranteed and may be modified in the future at the discretion of Elevate.Money REIT I's Board of Directors. Distribution payments may be partially supported by fees waived by the REIT's advisor and real estate services provider. Any such waived fees will not be reimbursed by the REIT at a later date. The distribution payments will not consist of a return of shareholder principal nor borrowings.

