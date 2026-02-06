Former NFL star and outdoorsman Devlin "Duck" Hodges launches new Club Country men's lifestyle apparel brand

Southern-inspired performance styles are designed for the fairway, the field and everything in between

OLD HICKORY, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Most men's lifestyle apparel is made for singular activities like golf, travel and hunting. But a new men's lifestyle brand offers apparel for outdoorsmen who want to have it all. Club Country is made for the seasonal players who want apparel that keeps up, transitioning from the boat in spring to the golf clubs in summer and the hunting boots in fall and winter. Available now at ClubCountryCo.com , Club Country delivers performance pieces that work across activities, environments and seasons.

Founded by Alabama native, former NFL quarterback and lifelong outdoorsman Devlin “Duck” Hodges, Club Country high-performance polos, button-down shirts and hats go from the fairway to the field and beyond. But Club Country is more than a clothing line – it’s a mindset, a community built for people who value life outdoors, real hard work and tradition.

Founded by Alabama native, former NFL quarterback and lifelong outdoorsman Devlin "Duck" Hodges, Club Country high-performance polos, button-down shirts and hats go from the fairway to the field and beyond. But Club Country is more than a clothing line – it's a mindset, a community built for people who value life outdoors, real hard work and tradition. The brand bridges the gap between traditional golf apparel and technical outdoor gear as the go-to solution for those who appreciate the best of both lifestyles.

"There are a lot of guys like me who love golf and the outdoors but couldn't find clothes that felt right for both," said Hodges. "Club Country was built to solve that. We stand behind every piece of Club Country merchandise – it's high quality and thoughtfully designed. And we're just getting started."

Made with high-performance materials, Club Country apparel blends Southern heritage with modern versatility. Nature-inspired colors, subtle prints and clean silhouettes allow pieces to feel equally at home on the course, at camp or out for everyday wear. Every Club Country item features the signature embroidered double-C brand icon and subtle Mallard feather tag detail.

Fairway Polos are designed for performance and heritage, named after iconic rivers, lakes and destinations from Montana's Madison River to Arkansas' White River. Patterned styles feature subtle Mallard feather and rainbow trout motifs, while solid textured polos draw inspiration from places like Alabama's Lake Martin and Charleston's moss-draped oaks.

Feather Light Button-Ups offer ultra-lightweight comfort inspired by open landscapes and warm days with styles named for Mississippi's Yocona River, the Ozark National Forest and the Mississippi Delta. Select prints reflective the rugged terrain and artistry of the Southwest.

Hoodies provide lightweight warmth for early tee times and cool mornings outdoors. Hats deliver durable, adjustable styles made for the course, the field, the water and everyday wear, and feature rope details mesh backs and distinctive colorways.

Strategically designed for future growth, Club Country is backed by an experienced leadership group with deep roots in brand building and operations. The company is supported by West Group Holdings, with Josh West and Nick Weaver as partners and advisors while Sheldon Nations serves as its Operating Partner. Advisors and board members bring experience from leading golf and outdoor brands.

"At its core, Club Country is about versatility in product and in lifestyle," said Hodges. "We're building a brand for people who don't want to change who they are or how they dress just because the season or setting changes."

About Club Country

Founded in Old Hickory, Tennessee, Club Country is a men's golf and outdoor lifestyle brand creating versatile, high-performance apparel designed for life across the seasons. Blending the rugged spirit of the outdoors with the refinement of the fairway, Club Country serves those who move fluidly between sport, nature and everyday life. Learn more at ClubCountryCo.com and follow @clubcountryco on Instagram , YouTube , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Contact:

Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR

(314) 540-6835

[email protected]

SOURCE Club Country