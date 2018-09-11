Former NFL Star Darryl Ashmore Wins $217K Judgement in Disability Case Managed by Dabdoub Law Firm

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Founder-Attorney Edward Dabdoub of Dabdoub Law Firm, along with Attorney Carter Sox and Associate Attorney Kevin Schaefer, have achieved a sizeable case victory for former National Football League (NFL) star Darryl Ashmore. The footballer filed for long-term disability benefits after physical injuries and chronic pain prevented him from continuing play, but the NFL Disability & Neurocognitive Benefit Plan (The Plan) denied his claim after unreasonable complications. The law firm's efforts secured a $217,800 judgement for Mr. Ashmore.

After more than 11 seasons of play in the NFL, Mr. Ashmore began to experience migraines, back pain, and a number of other debilitating medical conditions not uncommon for seasoned footballers. When he initially requested disability benefits, The Plan told him he must first attend several examinations by physicians chosen by the Plan in more than one state and in only a few days. Dabdoub Law Firm fought back, noting it would be completely unreasonable and unhealthy for Ashmore to travel such far distances in such a short period of time given his conditions. The Plan made no real attempt to grant accommodations or consideration, and instead opted to deny his appeal after he did not show-up to the examinations he already informed them he could not make.

When Dabdoub Law Firm and the attorneys representing Ashmore filed an appeal to the Plan, there was still no cooperation and The Plan instead rubber-stamped the initial denial. Dabdoub Law Firm filed a lawsuit under ERISA in federal court on behalf of Ashmore. The most notable defense argument brought forth by The Plan was that the disability claim and consequent lawsuit were "frivolous," or without legal merit. As it would be proven by the eventual judgement from United Stated District Judge Kenneth Marra, the case was not frivolous, and it was indeed valued in excess of $217,000. The judgement total also included more than $16,000 awarded to Ashmore as interest due to the unjust delay and mismanagement of his claim by The Plan.

Inquiring parties can visit https://www.longtermdisability.net/ for more information about Dabdoub Law Firm, a law firm focused only on helping people everywhere in the country with long-term disability claims and lawsuits.

