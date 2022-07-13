Former NFL Star Pierre Garcon Uses RoundGlass Living to Help with his Meditation and Mindfulness Practices to Achieve his Goals

An NFL Fan Favorite is Using His Influence and Positivity to Help People

on Their Journey Towards "Wholistic Wellbeing"

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RoundGlass, a global Wholistic Wellbeing company dedicated to empowering people on their personal wellness journey, is featuring former NFL star Pierre Garcon in their Meditation Lifestyle Series on the RoundGlass Living App to evangelize the benefits of Wholistic Wellness.

Pierre is famous for not only his phenomenal 11-year NFL career, but also for his signature end zone back flips that delighted his fans. He is living a life of Wholistic Wellbeing by practicing meditation, mindfulness, and positivity in his everyday life. He says: "Mindfulness has helped me overachieve in life, by making sure I'm in the moment when making decisions. Whether it's running my organizations, working out or on the golf course positivity and mindfulness help me be the best that I can be. These practices are part of my morning routine and help me start my day out on the right foot. They keep me focused, efficient, and confident. RoundGlass Living helps me stay on track with my wholistic wellbeing journey."

RoundGlass founder, Sunny Singh commented, "We're thrilled to have Pierre Garcon join us on our commitment to empower people to lead a life of Wholistic Wellness. Not only is his skill and athletic prowess an inspiration, but his overall exuberance and positive energy sets an example for young people. Garcon shares our belief that Wholistic Wellbeing can make people's lives happier, healthier and more fulfilling."

The RoundGlass Living app is the only comprehensive Wholistic Wellness app that includes meditation, yoga, mindfulness, as well as Food and Music for wellbeing channels. It provides a roadmap and the tools for a better, balanced life by creating Wholistic Wellbeing experiences tailored to the users' journey. It can be downloaded here.



