FORMER NFL STARS PARTNER WITH THE CDC TO LAUNCH "GEAR UP AGAINST CANCER" CAMPAIGN

NFL Alumni to raise awareness, importance of screening for colorectal cancer—a leading cause of cancer death in the U.S.—in Georgia and Tennessee

ATLANTA and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League Alumni Association (NFL Alumni) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Cancer Prevention and Control have kicked off the "GEAR UP Against Cancer" campaign in Georgia and Tennessee. The initiative aims to raise awareness about the impact of colorectal cancer, emphasize the importance of regular screenings, and create a deeper understanding of the unique needs of cancer survivors.

According to the CDC, colorectal cancer is a leading cause of cancer death among men and women in the United States. In 2022, the latest year for which incidence data are available, 52,967 people died from colorectal cancer in the United States. Statistics also show that Black and Latino men are at higher risk of being diagnosed with colorectal cancer. Regular screenings can find polyps, or abnormal growths, before they turn into cancer, or find cancer early, when treatment works best.

In its first year, the campaign will feature former Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta and former Tennessee Titans in Nashville who will conduct outreach and education about prevention and the need for screening through social media, earned media, and community events and also gain important input from and provide support to cancer survivors. The campaign will be expanded to four additional markets in late 2025.

Campaign ambassadors include, former Falcons running back Warrick Dunn, former Falcons safety Brian Jordan, former Falcons All-Pro Receiver and current Morehouse College head football coach Terance Mathis, Hall of Famer, All-Pro quarterback and Titans Ring of Honor member Warren Moon, former Titans All-Pro defensive end Jevon Kearse, former Titans wide receiver Kevin Dyson, and NFL Alumni Lead Ambassador and former Houston Oilers All-Pro linebacker Al Smith.

"As former athletes, we know the importance of staying proactive about our health. By teaming up with the CDC for the GEAR UP Against Cancer campaign, we're raising awareness about colorectal cancer screenings and helping to save lives," said Moon. "It's crucial for everyone, especially those at higher risk—to take preventive steps and get screened."

Colorectal cancer often develops without symptoms and affects many individuals with no family history. For most people regular screening is recommended at age 45. Several screening test options are available, including some that can be done at home.

"Through this campaign, we hope to not only raise awareness of the importance of colorectal cancer prevention and screening, but to acknowledge and support the unique needs of those who have experienced cancer," said Lisa Richardson, MD, MPH, Director of CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control.

Through town halls and listening sessions, the campaign will connect with survivors to better understand their needs and connect them with available resources. The campaign will also include media interviews, public service announcements and social media to raise awareness.

"Connecting with the community about cancer prevention brings awareness, support, and helps us grow stronger communities, which is something I care about," said Dunn. "When we share information, it can lead to understanding and hope and that empowers us to do what is needed to protect ourselves."

"Cancer doesn't discriminate, and many of us know someone who's been affected. We're committed to helping spread the word that prevention and early detection through screening can make a life-saving difference," said NFL Alumni CEO Brad Edwards. "The GEAR UP Against Cancer campaign is about making sure everyone has the knowledge and resources they need to protect their health."

The NFL Alumni has engaged more than 200 retired NFL players in similar initiatives in states across the country. Those initiatives have included more than 200 events with more than 1,000 community partners held in more than 30 markets, along with earned and social media efforts to promote health and well-being, which were held in collaboration with NFL Alumni local chapters, state and local health departments, local health care providers, and other community-based organizations.

About NFL Alumni

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, NFL Alumni is one of the oldest and most well-respected retired player organizations in professional sports. NFL Alumni's triple mission focuses on "caring for our own," "caring for kids," and "caring for the community." NFL Alumni Tennessee and NFL Alumni Georgia are among 38 local NFL Alumni chapters nationwide. For more information on the "Gear Up Against Cancer" campaign, visit https://nflagearup.org/cancer.

SOURCE NFL Alumni Association