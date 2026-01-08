FORMER NFL STARS TEAM UP WITH CDC TO TACKLE LUNG CANCER IN "GEAR UP AGAINST CANCER" CAMPAIGN

NFL Alumni expands efforts to prevent and support early detection in Dallas, Kansas City, New York/Northern New Jersey, and Pittsburgh

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League Alumni Association (NFL Alumni) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Division of Cancer Prevention and Control have expanded the "GEAR UP Against Cancer" campaign to Dallas, Kansas City, New York/Northern New Jersey, and Pittsburgh. The initiative aims to increase public awareness of lung cancer's impact, emphasize the importance of regular screenings for adults at high risk for developing lung cancer, and create a deeper understanding of the unique needs of cancer survivors.

According to the CDC, lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States — and the leading cause of cancer deaths for both men and women. In 2023 alone, 131,584 people died from lung cancer in the United States. Regular screenings for adults at high risk for developing lung cancer can detect early signs of abnormalities in the lungs such as small nodules or masses, indicative of lung cancer or other conditions.

"Far too many people in our country are affected by lung cancer. Through 'GEAR UP Against Cancer', we're working to change that by raising awareness about the actions each of us can take to support prevention and early detection," said NFL Alumni CEO, former All-Pro Safety, and Super Bowl Champion Brad Edwards. "Our goal is to make sure everyone understands the steps they can take to prevent lung cancer, by not starting to smoke or quitting smoking, getting screened if they're at high risk, or staying on top of their health as survivors. When we protect our health, we protect our families and our future."

The campaign will feature former New York Jets/Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, Dallas Cowboys, and Kansas City Chiefs who will conduct outreach and education about the impact of lung cancer, the steps that can be taken to prevent it, the benefits of and need for regular screenings for adults at high risk for developing lung cancer, and the actions that survivors can take to stay healthy.

Campaign ambassadors for the four markets include the following:

For Dallas:

Charles Haley , Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Defensive End and Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49'ers, 5-Time Super Bowl Champion, and Member, Pro Football Hall of Fame

Darren Woodson , Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Safety, Dallas Cowboys and 3-Time Super Bowl Champion

, Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Safety, Dallas Cowboys and 3-Time Super Bowl Champion Byron Williams, Former NFL Wide Receiver and President, NFL Alumni Dallas Chapter

For Kansas City:

Jamaal Charles , Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Running Back, Kansas City Chiefs

Deron Cherry , Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Safety, Kansas City Chiefs and Member, NFL All-Decade Team

Dante Hall , Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs and 2-Time Member, NFL All-Decade Team

, Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Wide Receiver, Kansas City Chiefs and 2-Time Member, NFL All-Decade Team Jayice Pearson, Former Defensive Back, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings and President, NFL Alumni Kansas City Chapter

For New York/Northern New Jersey:

Antonio Cromartie , Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Cornerback, New York Jets

Roman Oben , Former NFL Offensive Lineman, Super Bowl Champion, Vice President of Football Development at the NFL, and President, NFL Alumni NY/NJ Chapter

, Former NFL Offensive Lineman, Super Bowl Champion, Vice President of Football Development at the NFL, and President, NFL Alumni NY/NJ Chapter Shaun O'Hara, Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Center, New York Giants and Super Bowl Champion

For Pittsburgh:

Charlie Batch , Former Quarterback, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions and Former Executive Committee Member and Pittsburgh Chapter President of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) and Senior Captain of The Trust Powered by the NFLPA

Jerome Bettis , Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Running Back, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl Champion, and Member, Pro Football Hall of Fame

, Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Running Back, Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl Champion, and Member, Pro Football Hall of Fame Rod Woodson, Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Cornerback, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, and Oakland Raiders, Super Bowl Champion, and Member, Pro Football Hall of Fame

"As former professional athletes, we learned early that preparation saves you when the pressure is highest. Taking care of your health is no different—you need a gameplan," said Roman Oben, Former NFL Offensive Lineman, Super Bowl Champion, Vice President of Football Development at the NFL, and President, NFL Alumni NY/NJ Chapter. "Understanding your risks, knowing when to get screened, and taking action before symptoms appear can be lifesaving. If our voices can help even one person take that step, then this work is already creating an impact."

Lung cancer is often discovered only after it has spread to other parts of the body and when survival is at its lowest, according to the CDC, which is why annual screenings are recommended for high-risk populations to help identify lung cancer in its early stages when treatment works best. Statistics also show that men have higher rates of lung cancer diagnosis and death than women, and that cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor.

"With this campaign, we're working to change the staggering lung cancer statistics about men. We meet them where they are with clear and compelling information about prevention and early detection," said CAPT Djenaba Joseph, MD, MPH, Acting Director of CDC's Division of Cancer Prevention and Control. "Just as important, we want to better understand the experiences of survivors and ensure they have the support they need to remain healthy. Listening, learning, and taking action together is how we'll get there."

Through listening sessions and more, the campaign will connect with survivors to better understand their needs and make them aware of available services. The campaign will also include media interviews, public service announcements, and social media outreach to raise awareness.

"Cancer isn't something you can ignore. Screenings are simple, and catching lung cancer early can change your life," said Rod Woodson, Former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Cornerback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Super Bowl Champion, and Member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "We're here to remind men in our communities that taking care of yourself and your health is one of the strongest decisions you can make."

NFL Alumni has engaged more than 360 retired NFL players in similar initiatives in states across the country. Those initiatives have included more than 500 events with more than 1,000 community partners held in more than 45 markets, along with earned and social media reaching hundreds of millions of individuals, in efforts to promote health and well-being, which were held in collaboration with NFL Alumni local chapters, state and local government agencies, philanthropies, local health care providers, and other community-based organizations.

The "GEAR UP Against Cancer" campaign launched last year with a focus on raising colorectal cancer screening awareness, particularly among men in Nashville and Atlanta, featuring former Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons, with leadership by Al Smith, former All-Pro, Pro Bowl Linebacker for the Houston Oilers and National Lead Ambassador for the campaign. Colon cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and is preventable with early detection.

About NFL Alumni

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, NFL Alumni is one of the oldest and most well-respected retired player organizations in professional sports. NFL Alumni's triple mission focuses on "caring for our own," "caring for kids," and "caring for the community." For more information on the "Gear Up Against Cancer" campaign, visit https://nflagearup.org/cancer.

