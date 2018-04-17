Former NHL All-Star Jeremy Roenick Joins Som Sleep Advisory Board

Roenick played in the NHL from 1988 - 2009 with the Chicago Blackhawks, Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks, and is one of fewer than 100 NHL players to have played in over 1,250 games. Roenick recorded over 1,200 points and over 500 goals during his playing career, and is ranked as 4th most goals and points among American-born professional hockey players.

"Both during my playing career as well as in my current life as an analyst and businessman, sleep has played a vital role in physical and mental health," said Roenick. "One of the largest complaints of professional athletes in any sport is a lack of restorative sleep. Som is a first of its kind NSF Certified for Sport sleep supplement that should be a part of every pro-athlete's health regimen."

"Jeremy Roenick is a hockey legend and influence to both professional athletes and fans all around the world," said John Shegerian, Co-founder and CEO of Som Sleep. "Jeremy brings an understanding of both the life of a professional athlete as well as the life after retiring from pro-sports, and understands the importance of sleep in overall health and wellness. We are excited to welcome him to the Som Sleep Advisory Board, especially since Som is NSF Certified for Sport."

Som Sleep is an NSF Certified for Sport ready-to-drink sleep supplement available in both Original and Zero Sugar. The drug-free, non-habit forming formula is consumed 30 minutes before bed for better sleep. Som is available in a 4-pack, 12-pack, and 24-pack for both one-time purchase as well as recurring delivery online at www.getsom.com. Find Som on social media @getsomsleep.

