Former Nike Executive Emma Minto Joins Crocs as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Americas

Ms. Minto was formerly at Nike, where she spent 16 years in a range of leadership roles for the footwear giant, most recently as vice president and general manager of Nike Women's, North America, where she drove integrated brand, product and go-to-market strategy for the women's running, training and sportswear categories. Prior to that role, Ms. Minto was vice president, Nike Direct Global Retail Operations, responsible for global real estate, construction, retail operations, risk and control and service excellence across a 1,200 store-owned fleet. In addition, Ms. Minto provided leadership in several critical roles across the country and globe, supporting various lines of apparel and footwear.

Ms. Minto joins at a time of tremendous momentum and growth for Crocs. The brand recently announced that 2020 revenue will be the strongest in its history, with expectations for full year 2020 sales to grow more than 12% to a record of approximately $1.38 billion, up from a previous range of 5% to 7% growth. Further, Crocs is predicting revenue growth of 20% to 25% in 2021.

"I am thrilled to welcome Emma to the Crocs team at this very exciting moment for the brand," said Michelle Poole, Brand President. "Her strategic mindset, consumer orientation and leadership style will be a terrific fit for Crocs and a great addition to our senior leadership team."

"Anyone paying attention knows that Crocs' brand and business have never been stronger, and there's plenty of room for continued growth," said Ms. Minto. "I'm excited to join this incredible team and 'come as you are' culture, bringing the joy of comfort technologies and personalization to consumers everywhere."

Ms. Minto received a Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Crocs, Inc.

Crocs, Inc. (Nasdaq: CROX) is a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, combining comfort and style with a value that consumers know and love. The vast majority of shoes within Crocs' collection contains Croslite™ material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, delivering extraordinary comfort with each step. Since its inception in 2002, Crocs has sold more than 700 million pairs of shoes worldwide.

In 2021, Crocs declares that expressing yourself and being comfortable are not mutually exclusive. To learn more about Crocs or our global Come As You Are™ campaign, please visit www.crocs.com or follow @Crocs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release includes estimates, projections, and statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our revenue expectations and profit outlook. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, private sector, and individual consumer responsive actions; current global financial conditions, including economic impacts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of competition in our industry; our ability to effectively manage our future growth or declines in revenues; changing consumer preferences; our ability to maintain and expand revenues and gross margin; our ability to accurately forecast consumer demand for our products; our ability to successfully implement our strategic plans; our ability to develop and sell new products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights; the effect of potential adverse currency exchange rate fluctuations and other international operating risks; and other factors described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading "Risk Factors" and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review that section and all other disclosures appearing in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All information in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Crocs, Inc.

Media Contact:

Melissa Layton, 303-848-7885

[email protected]

SOURCE Crocs, Inc.

Related Links

www.crocs.com

