Former NLRB Chairman Marvin E. Kaplan Joins Jackson Lewis

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce Marvin E. Kaplan, former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), has joined the firm as a principal in its New York City office as a member of the Labor Relations group.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marvin to Jackson Lewis," said Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg and Richard F. Vitarelli, co-chairs of the firm's Labor Relations group. "His extensive experience at the NLRB provides our clients nationwide with unparalleled insight into how the Board approaches complex labor issues. Marvin's perspective will be invaluable as we help employers across all sectors and industries navigate today's rapidly evolving federal labor relations landscape."

"Marvin's addition underscores the caliber of talent we continue to attract at Jackson Lewis," said Kevin Lauri, firm chair. "Our ability to bring on partners of his experience and reputation reflects the strength of our national platform and the value clients across the country place on the practical, business-focused counsel we provide. This addition enhances our capacity to serve clients on complex labor and employment matters wherever they operate."

Marvin served on the NLRB from 2017 to 2025, including terms as chairman in 2017, 2018 and 2025. During his tenure, he participated in over 900 decisions, including those addressing the lawfulness of captive audience speeches and work rules, and the standards for determining the composition of a bargaining unit and whether an individual is an independent contractor, and several rulemakings, defining a joint-employer and laying out procedures governing representation elections.

Before his appointment to the NLRB, Marvin was chief counsel to the chairman of the Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission. He also served as counsel to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, policy counsel to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, and held positions at the U.S. Department of Labor and McDowell, Rice, Smith & Buchanan.

"I am excited to join Jackson Lewis as the newest member of its growing New York City team," Marvin said. "Throughout my time at the NLRB, I saw firsthand the complex challenges employers face in today's workplace. I look forward to bringing that perspective to the firm's clients and working alongside such a talented team of attorneys committed to helping organizations navigate these issues."

"Marvin's arrival reflects the continued growth and momentum of our New York City office," added Douglas J. Klein, New York City office managing principal. "Marvin had many options to choose from for his next step, and we are thrilled he chose Jackson Lewis. As client demand for sophisticated labor relations counsel expands, adding someone with Marvin's leadership and depth of experience strengthens our team and enhances the services we deliver to employers."

Marvin earned his J.D. from Washington University in St. Louis and his B.S. from Cornell University.

Jackson Lewis' New York City office can be reached at (212) 545-4000.

