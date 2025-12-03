Former Novo Nordisk Executive Jesper Høiland Joins Alva Therapeutics' Board of Directors

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alva Therapeutics, Inc. ("Alva") a company developing a novel oral incretin secretagogue based therapy for the treatment of Type 2 diabetes and obesity—announced that Mr. Jesper Høiland has been appointed to Alva Board of Directors.

Mr. Jesper Høiland is a seasoned industry leader with over three decades of experience across senior leadership positions at Novo Nordisk. Throughout his 30-year career at Novo Nordisk, culminating in executive roles including EVP and President, Mr. Høiland guided the company through key commercialization initiatives, product launches, and strategic growth operations.

Mr. Høiland previously served as President and CEO of Radius Health and as former Global Commercial Officer at Ascendis Pharma, where he oversaw major pharmaceutical commercialization efforts. Currently, Mr. Høiland serves as Chairman of SciBase Holding AB and is a board member of ALK-Abell ó A/S, Flen Health SA, and Allarity Therapeutics.

"It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Jesper Høiland to the Alva Board of Directors," said Mir Imran, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alva Therapeutics. Mr. Imran added, "Jesper brings decades of experience and knowledge in guiding pharmaceutical product launches in the diabetes space. His contributions will be invaluable as we proceed with Alva's clinical development."

"Alva's therapy is unlike anything currently on the market," shared Jesper Høiland. "I believe Alva Therapeutics has the potential to completely change the standard of care of Type 2 diabetes and obesity."

About Alva Therapeutics

Alva Therapeutics, Inc. is an InCube Labs' company that has developed a first-in-class oral incretin secretagogue, in the form of a once daily capsule, to restore insulin sensitivity and metabolic function in Type 2 diabetes and obesity patients. The company plans to enter US clinical trials in 2026. Alva Therapeutics is headquartered in Milpitas, CA and was founded by Mir Imran, a healthcare entrepreneur and innovator who has founded over 20 life science companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. The words "anticipates," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the expected contributions of the Company's new board member, the Company's ability to proceed with clinical development of its technology, the belief that the Company's technology is unlike anything currently in the market and has the potential to completely change the standard of care of Type 2 Diabetes, and the Company's plan to enter US clinical trials in 2026. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to changes in leadership not yielding expected outcomes; uncertainties around clinical development timelines; risks that clinical data may not support regulatory approval or commercial viability; and the general risks associated with operating a healthcare company. We undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

