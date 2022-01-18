FORMER NY METS MANAGER BOBBY VALENTINE JOINS BETRIVERS & PLAYSUGARHOUSE AS A BRAND AMBASSADOR

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the signing of former professional baseball manager and player Bobby Valentine.

Valentine brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from decades in professional and collegiate sports to the exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com .

Bobby is a former Major League Baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, California Angeles, New York Mets, and Seattle Mariners. His managerial career includes the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets, the Boston Red Sox and the championship team he led for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan. Valentine has extensive experience as an analyst and announcer for ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, NBC Sports, and as a regular contributor to MLB on Sirius. Valentine also spent eight years as the Executive Director of Athletics for Sacred Heart University, and was a three-time All State football player in Connecticut.

Valentine will provide exclusive network and social media content for BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com. He will partake in a weekly Major League Baseball video, as well as podcast, television, and radio interviews.

"I'm excited to be joining the BetRivers team at an exciting moment in the evolution of sports betting," said Valentine. "This partnership will allow us to share my passion for competitive sports while at the same time providing valuable commentary to fans."

Valentine adds he's especially excited to be interacting with RSI's sports betting fans in his home state of Connecticut where RSI launched retail and online sportsbooks in October 2021.

"We are thrilled to have Bobby Valentine, whose career spans six decades, join our BetRivers family of Brand Ambassadors," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com . "His vast knowledge and valuable MLB insights will be a tremendous asset to our sports bettors."

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com , RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, having been recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards 2021, where it offers its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its arrangement with Bobby Valentine, what RSI's anticipated offerings and benefits arising from that arrangement will include and its future performance with respect to that arrangement. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

SOURCE Rush Street Interactive