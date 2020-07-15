Former Office Park in San Mateo, Calif., Sells for $106 Million

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A prime parcel of 11 acres strategically positioned between San Francisco and Silicon Valley has been purchased by Pulte Homes for redevelopment into a residential neighborhood of 190 homes, according to Cameron Fowler of The Hoffman Company, who brokered the transaction. Public records list the price at $106 million.

The Hoffman Company Aerial Rendering of New One 90 Community in San Mateo, California

The property, formerly an under-utilized office complex known as Waters Technology Park, was built in 1979. The site is fully entitled under San Mateo's general plan to encompass four neighborhoods featuring a mix of two-story detached single-family homes, as well as three-story townhomes, four-story rowhomes and condo-flats.

"This is easily the largest real estate deal of the year for new residential for-sale product in the supply constrained market of the San Francisco Peninsula," Fowler said. "The developer and seller, Strada Investment Group, did a fantastic job creating a project that offers a wide selection of housing types curated to create a unique sense of place throughout the community."

The new home community will be named One 90 and will feature Life Tested® floor plans, smart home features, modern architecture and energy-efficient construction. Common amenities will include a playground, lawn open space, communal grills, dining tables and a garden.

The property is centered on Borel Creek and neighbors the Lakeshore community at the nexus of the Bayshore Freeway and the San Mateo Bridge. The project will include a new section of trail along the creek lined with hardscape, seating, native and a dog park.

Last year the project was recognized as one of the best site plans nationwide by industry experts looking for creative solutions to tight lots and creating a sense of community.

The sale is the culmination of three years of entitlement and development work by Strada, a San Francisco-based real estate investment group that saw a 50-year-old office park encircled by single family homes and knew it was the perfect site for residential conversion.

"When Strada goes into a project, obviously the economics matter, but we also believe it should be good for the existing community and based on sound public policy," said Nik Krukowski, managing director at Strada, who handles development investments.

"This deal just ticked all the boxes – a chance to tackle the local housing deficit and provide new affordable housing and public open space, all while respecting the city's blueprint for smart growth," he said.



