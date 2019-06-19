Former Oklahoma Governor Frank Keating Joins Insurance Care Direct Board of Advisors

Governor Keating's 30-year career in law enforcement and public service includes service as an FBI agent, U.S. Attorney and state prosecutor, and Oklahoma House and Senate member. During the Reagan Administration, he served as Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury Department and Associate Attorney General of the United States. Under President George H.W. Bush, he served as General Counsel and Acting Deputy Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. During his time at the U.S. Treasury Department and the Department of Justice he oversaw the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Immigration and Naturalization Service, Interpol, U.S. Attorneys, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs Service, U.S. Marshals Service, and U.S. Secret Service. He also served for four years as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Bankers Association and in the same role for seven years at the American Council of Life Insurers.

"ICD is committed to proactively taking the necessary steps to drive our strategic growth plan and support our culture to protect consumers," stated Seth Cohen, Co-Chair of ICD. "Governor Keating brings important consumer protection, regulatory, and healthcare perspectives to our Board. His expertise and guidance will help to ensure ICD continues to operate at the highest industry standards as we transition to our next phase of growth. We are extremely fortunate to have Governor Keating, a person with such passion and integrity, join our Board."

"I have spent considerable time with Seth, Brad, and Arnold Cohen, and I am extremely impressed with the company they have built and the culture of compliance they have instilled throughout ICD," commented Governor Keating. "I have been outspoken on the need for consumers to have access to affordable, quality healthcare plans, which are fully transparent to allow policy holders to clearly understand the range of services covered to protect their rights. ICD is delivering on that need, and I look forward to being part of this true American success story."

"I have worked closely with Governor Keating for many years when we were both governors and part of the National Governors Association," added Senator Ben Nelson, Chief Executive Officer of ICD. "Frank clearly understands the need and strongly supports the right for consumers to have quality options to choose from in the health care marketplace from a trusted resource such as ICD."

John Doak, former Insurance Commissioner of Oklahoma and Chief Operations Officer and Board Member of ICD commented, "It is an honor to have a fellow Oklahoman join our Board. Governor Keating's commitment to protecting consumers and his deep understanding of regulatory guidelines is unmatched. He is highly qualified, especially given his experience as CEO of both the American Bankers Association and the American Council of Life Insurers."

Governor Keating will take the place of Wayne Goodwin on ICD's Board. Mr. Goodwin, who is stepping down to pursue other opportunities, was the longest-serving member of the Board and previously served four consecutive terms in the North Carolina House of Representatives and was the state's Insurance Commissioner.

"Over the last two and a half years Wayne has made significant contributions in guiding ICD through an important phase of growth, including helping to oversee a full independent review of our compliance infrastructure," said Seth Cohen, Co-Chair of ICD. "We wish Wayne the best and we look forward to having the chance to work together again in the future."

Governor Frank Keating

Born in St. Louis, Frank Keating grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He received his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and a law degree from the University of Oklahoma. His 30-year career in law enforcement and public service included service as an FBI agent; U.S. Attorney and state prosecutor; and Oklahoma House and Senate member, including service as a Republican senate leader.

Keating served Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush in the Treasury, Justice, and Housing departments. His Justice and Treasury service gave him responsibility for economic and financial sanctions against terrorists and proliferators; all federal criminal prosecutions in the nation; and oversight over agencies such as the Secret Service, U.S. Customs, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, U.S. Marshals, the Bureau of Prisons, and the Immigration and Naturalization Service and all 94 U.S. Attorneys.

In 1993, Keating returned to Oklahoma to run for Governor. He won a three-way race by a landslide and was easily re-elected in 1998, becoming only the second governor in Oklahoma history to serve two consecutive terms.

As the Governor of Oklahoma, Keating won national acclaim in 1995 for his compassionate and professional handling of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City. In the aftermath of the tragedy, he helped raise more than six million dollars to fund scholarships for the nearly 200 children left with only one or no parents. His accomplishments as Governor include winning a successful public vote on right-to-work, tort reform, tax cuts, and major road building and education reform.

An attorney by training and a former partner of Holland and Knight, Keating was the President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Bankers Association from 2011-2015. Previously, he served for seven years as the President and Chief Executive Officer of the American Council of Life Insurers.

Keating is the chairman emeritus of the Board of the Washington based Bipartisan Policy Center and served on the Policy Center's Debt Reduction Task Force, a group of former cabinet members, elected officials, and key stakeholders of both parties that recommended a series of tough measures to address the nation's fiscal challenges. He was previously chairman of the Advisory Board of Mt. Vernon and president of the Federal City Council. He also served on the boards of the National Archives, the Jamestown Foundation and as chair of the National Catholic Review Board. He is currently a Regent of the University of Oklahoma.

Keating is also a Director of Hall Capital, Global Financial, BancFirst Corporation and Citizens Life Insurance Company.

He and his wife Cathy live in Oklahoma City, OK. They have three children and 11 grandchildren.

About Insurance Care Direct

Founded in 2001, Insurance Care Direct has grown into one of the largest health and life insurance agencies in the country. The Company offers a wide array of competitive products along with comprehensive software to aid insurance professionals in their sales, marketing, and lead management. Headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida, Insurance Care Direct is a family owned business and is heavily involved in the local Florida community.

SOURCE Insurance Care Direct