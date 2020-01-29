Former Olympian Tuesday Middaugh Slomovitz Becomes Chief Operating Officer for Image One Medical and CapMed+
Former Olympic Champion is No Stranger to Keeping Things Synchronized.
Jan 29, 2020, 15:35 ET
CLEVELAND and LA BELLE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageOne Medical announces the promotion of Tuesday Middaugh Slomovitz, former US Olympian, as COO, beginning January 1, 2020.
ImageOne Medical is a Florida-based, engineer-owned medical equipment and service provider. The company, with service hubs in Cleveland and Florida, has combined the resources and expertise of: CapMed+, Exlogix LLC, Lighthouse Medical Imaging Services, Molecular Imaging Specialists, and Pinnacle Health to provide a fully comprehensive equipment and service solution to clients in Florida.
"Tuesday is an accomplished leader who can seamlessly orchestrate the needs of this complex team. This is an exciting day in the history of our five companies," said ImageOne Board Chair Ric Arcadi. "In fairness, we were made aware of Tuesday's amazing project management skills long before we found out she was a former Olympian. Let's say I wasn't surprised in the least. We are very proud to have Tuesday in charge of Image One operations."
"We have witnessed tremendous forward momentum over the past two years. I am excited by the opportunity to build on the success of the ImageOne Medical team and to meet the growing needs of the partners," said Tuesday Slomovitz.
SOURCE ImageOne Medical; CapMed+
