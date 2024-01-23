Former OnlyFans CEO Amrapali Gan Launches HOXTON Projects

Gan's new strategic business & marketing advisory aims to reimagine the blueprint of the traditional agency framework

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amrapali (Ami) Gan, former CEO of OnlyFans, announced today the official launch of HOXTON Projects, a strategic advisory that empowers forward-thinking businesses to expand their influence and achieve their goals. Established in July 2023, HOXTON offers impactful business strategy and marketing solutions to companies at all stages, from start-ups to enterprises seeking a new perspective.

Amrapali Gan and Kailey Magder
With a background in disruptor industries, Gan steered OnlyFans into an era of expansion as the organization's CMO turned CEO, cementing it as part of the cultural zeitgeist. Having worked with global rapid-growth companies and unicorns throughout her career, Gan returns to her marketing roots with HOXTON.

"Having been on the brand side for decades, I've worked with a range of professional consultancies and creative agencies. I saw an opportunity to support companies by focusing on their immediate and long-term goals," said Gan.

"HOXTON encompasses the versatility of a Swiss Army Knife, adopting a multi-pronged, hands-on approach to clients across advisory, marketing, strategy, and operational domains. We view objectives from a business operator's perspective to effectively address and solve for pain points," added Gan.

Moreover, Gan's Partner and Managing Director, Kailey Magder, brings her expertise in navigating the complex landscapes of diverse businesses. Her in-depth expertise in business operations, innovation, and marketing further equips HOXTON's clientele, offering a distinctive edge.

"Working with Ami has been both refreshing and rewarding, thanks to our synchronicities and collaborative vision. I'm excited about the tangible impact we're creating for our clients throughout their distinct journeys," said Magder.

A selection of HOXTON's clients includes: Adam Weitsman Investments (including premium Korean skincare brand, Mizz Korea), luxury eco-conscious home goods brand Sunday Citizen, modernized banking solution for entrepreneurs, Manifest Financial, women's social app Communia, certification & learning platform Certifyde, and the social video app for sharing knowledge, Whyzzer. HOXTON is also developing an entrepreneurial-focused speaker series with Soho Works to be formally announced later this year.

ABOUT HOXTON PROJECTS 
Founded by Amrapali (Ami) Gan and established in 2023, HOXTON Projects is a strategic advisory that empowers forward-thinking businesses to expand their influence and achieve their goals. The advisory takes a multi-pronged approach to amplifying clients through advisory, marketing, strategy, and operational support. https://www.hoxtonprojects.co/ 

[email protected] 

SOURCE HOXTON Projects

