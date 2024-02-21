Former Opera Singer Turned Metal / Punk Artist "BEAUBIE" Makes His Atlanta Debut this Sunday at The Masquerade-Purgatory

News provided by

BEAUBIE

21 Feb, 2024, 08:33 ET

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 23-year-old metal/punk alternative singer-songwriter BEAUBIE (Christian John Thomas) will be making his concert debut this Sunday, February 25 at The Masquerade Purgatory in Atlanta, Georgia supporting RICHGA.

At Age 14 BEAUBIE became the youngest contracted member of the Cleveland Opera Theatre Company. He then made his solo Carnegie Hall debut at age 15 followed by sold-out performances at venues throughout the northeastern United States. Notable performances include 54 Below in NYC, The Music Box and Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH.

Continue Reading
Beaubie
Beaubie
Former teen opera star turrned Metal-Punk artist Beaubie makes his concert debut this Sunday at the Masquerade in Atlanta.
Former teen opera star turrned Metal-Punk artist Beaubie makes his concert debut this Sunday at the Masquerade in Atlanta.

Although BEAUBIE spent his early life performing classical music and opera, alternative music was always his passion. Being inspired growing up by listening to metal bands, including LAMB OF GOD, I WRESTLED A BEAR ONCE, and RINGS OF SATURN. At a young age BEAUBIE began writing his own metal/punk alternative songs, but for many years kept them to himself as they went against the grain of his class training. During the pandemic, his family relocated their business from Cleveland, Ohio to Atlanta, Georgia. It was then that BEAUBIE began sharing the many songs he had written over the years.

In the Fall of 2023, BEAUBIE was introduced by a friend to Nashville Producer Isaac Middendorf of Promethex Studios. He decided to take the leap and record his first song in Nashville. COMING FOR ME was released on January 26, 2024. within a few days of release, the song began gaining traction not only just here in the USA but also in other countries including Germany, Ireland, the UK, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and Sweden. The international appeal was unexpected.

BEAUBIE will be releasing 12 new songs, 1 every 6 weeks, beginning March 2024. Until then you can hear all of his new songs at his debut concert at The Masquerade- Purgatory (supporting RICHGA) this Sunday, Feb. 25th at 6 PM. For tickets and more information visit www.Beaubie.com.

Media Contact:
John Thomas
4403349287
373238@email4pr.com

SOURCE BEAUBIE

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.