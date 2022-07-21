Former Optum Healthcare Executive Seth Serxner Joins EdLogics as Chief Health Officer

Developing a platform that connects people to credible information, programs & resources is critical to deriving value. Tweet this

Before joining EdLogics, Dr. Serxner served as Chief Health Officer and SVP of Population Health for OptumHealth, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest health insurance provider. In this role, he worked with employers, payers, and providers to apply evidence-based practices to solve health-related problems within their populations. Prior to that, Dr. Serxner was a partner with Mercer and led the company's West Region Total Health Management practice and served as Vice President of Research for Staywell/Krames.

Dr. Serxner currently serves on the Advisory Council for the Health Enhancement Research Organization (HERO), where he formerly served as their Chairman. He also served as Chair of the Research Advisory Group and is an executive board member for the C. Everett Koop Corporate Health Awards, presented by The Health Project.

"Dr. Serxner is a true visionary, and we're thrilled to have him join our leadership team," said EdLogics Founder and CEO Thomas M. Chamberlain, PharmD. "We look forward to leveraging his experience and expertise to help lead EdLogics' digital health strategy, support our business development efforts, and position our organization for success in a rapidly changing healthcare industry. With Seth's guidance, we are confident EdLogics will continue to create innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of our clients and improve an individual's experience with the healthcare system," added Chamberlain.

Dr. Serxner received his bachelor's degree in psychology and biology from University of California, Santa Cruz, his Master's in Public Health from University of California, Los Angeles, and his PhD from UC Irvine with a focus on social ecology, health promotion, and disease prevention.

About EdLogics: EdLogics is a digital health communications and engagement company dedicated to transforming the way people learn about health. The EdLogics Platform is utilized by employers, health plans, academic institutions, and communities to improve health literacy, drive positive health behaviors, achieve better health outcomes, and reduce healthcare costs. EdLogics leverages innovative educational methods rooted in behavioral science including gamification, game-based learning, and unique incentive strategies to deliver a fun, engaging, and personalized learning experience across a broad range of health topics.

SOURCE EdLogics