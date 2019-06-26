Former Oracle and Salesforce Exec Kate FitzGerald Appointed Leanplum President

Before joining Leanplum, FitzGerald was president of Americas sales for Marketo, group vice president of North America sales for Oracle Marketing Cloud and vice president of worldwide sales for Salesforce Service Cloud.

FitzGerald is assembling a strong team that happens to be predominantly female. In fact, Leanplum's executive staff is nearly half female as it includes, Kristin Goetterman, senior vice president of customer success, Athena Koutsonikolas, vice president of marketing, and Kerri Corely, vice president of people.

"Kate is a respected leader with deep business expertise and the ability to generate value and drive success at scale," said Momchil Kyurchiev, CEO and co-founder of Leanplum. "The contributions of Kate and her team will undoubtedly generate further customer success, robust sales growth and valuable engagement with alliances."

"I'm delighted to assume this new role and continue to help progressive brands build meaningful and lasting relationships," said Kate FitzGerald, president of Leanplum. "Right now, we're developing the future of customer engagement and multichannel marketing, and I couldn't be more excited about the opportunity to continue to spearhead our growth with the support of our incredible employees."

