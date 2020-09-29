Former Paraplegic Reveals Why National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month is a Time to Be Inspired

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 55 percent of Americans between the ages of 16 and 64 who have disabilities hold down jobs, according to government figures from last year. The role that these 18.5 million people play in American businesses and the challenges they face as they do so deserve to be honored in October, for National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month, says Barry Shore, who is a former paraplegic and an advocate for the disabled.

A successful serial entrepreneur with two multimillion-dollar exits and three issued patents who in 2004 became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease, Shore is known as The Ambassador of Joy. And even though it still takes him ten minutes to get out of bed each morning, Shore has pushed himself to regain some of his functioning even as he inspires other people to see disabled people as individuals capable of contributing much and with greater empathy because of the limitations they face and surmount.

In an interview, he can discuss:

Why hiring disabled individuals is a win-win for businesses and employees

Ways COVID has been particularly difficult for disabled people socially, medically and professionally

How he managed to become an avid swimmer post-paralysis and in the past 12 years has accumulated more than 7,841 miles

His own Keep Smiling Movement. Participants are also encouraged to send a selfie with a "Keep Smiling Card" to [email protected] and can receive free cards by clicking here. Each week, a lucky participant is randomly chosen to receive a $25 gift card.

Praise for Shore

"Barry Shore lives and spreads joy … everywhere he goes. While his story is inspiring, his actions of reaching hundreds of thousands with his messages are what is creating real change. We need his words of positivity now more than ever… and our actions." ­— Jess Todtfeld, former producer with ABC, NBC, FOX, and CBS

"There is none like the remarkable Barry Shore. Intelligence plus heart is hard to find. Barry has it all and wants more than anything to share. The world is a better place because of Barry Shore!" — Kathy Karkula, development director, Special Olympics of Minnesota

About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is a motivational, keynote speaker and host of the weekly radio show-podcast "The Joy of Living." He is the founder of the JOY of Living Institute. He has been featured on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and in O Magazine, Forbes, Daily Herald, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, and MarketWatch. His podcast has been downloaded nearly two million times in 16 months. His upcoming book is Stress Kills … Joy Heals.

