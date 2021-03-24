Former Partner of LeadDog Marketing Group Launches a Digital Engagement Agency Focused on Brand Promotions
Mar 24, 2021, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Probability LLC announces its launch as a full-service brand promotions agency. The dynamic Probability team will deliver stress-free campaigns by managing every detail from start to finish, including the creation of thoughtful, innovative sweepstakes, contests and games that build awareness and drive sales. Dan Jahn will spearhead efforts at Probability, having spent twenty-three years in the industry, with the past fifteen at LeadDog Marketing Group and CSM Sport & Entertainment.
"I felt the time was right to embark on an independent venture with my very talented Promotions & Digital team under a new name — Probability. I'll be leading this new agency with a focus on providing an unparalleled experience, integrity, quality, and service to our partners," noted Dan Jahn, CEO.
Probability will comprise an experienced team, including Dan's exceptional crew of over 10 years, as well as digital marketers, UX designers, copywriters, and tech leads.
Probability will offer the following:
- Legal & Administration
- Consulting & Planning
- Official Rules
- Legal Compliance
- Bonding & Registration
- Insurance & Indemnification
- Random Drawings, Judging & Moderation
- International Legal, Translations & Execution
- Digital & Creative
- Experienced Creative Teams
- Best in Class Engineers
- Templated and/or Custom Builds
- Robust Analytics & Insights
- Website Development & Hosting
- Social Media Management
- Prize Fulfillment
- Winner Notification & Verification
- Affidavits, Releases & Background Screenings
- Procurement, Storage & Shipping
- Trip Fulfillment
- Tax Reporting
- Customer Service
"With the accelerated digital transformation we're currently living through, we aim to offer individuals and brands a solution for all of their digital promotion needs, with an emphasis on increasing awareness to drive action and sales," added Dan.
For more information, please visit our website www.probabilityworks.com and email us at [email protected]
SOURCE Probability
Share this article