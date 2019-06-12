Former Patrón Spirits CEO Ed Brown Joins Surterra as Executive Director

"I couldn't think of a more capable and accomplished leader in business to join our executive team. Ed Brown brings over two decades of superior brand building expertise, developing a global luxury brand known for high quality and serious market share," said Surterra Chairman and CEO William "Beau" Wrigley, Jr.. "We are thrilled to welcome Ed to Surterra and are energized by his ideas and perspective on how we can advance our goals of delivering iconic brands and high-quality cannabis products to our growing global consumer base."

Brown previously served as the President and CEO of The Patrón Spirits Company, until retiring last year after nearly 20 years at the company. Under his leadership, Patrón grew from 25,000 cases sold in 1989 to more than 4.25 million in 2018, and is currently the top-selling ultra-premium tequila in the world and the most profitable spirits company in history. Brown will bring his expertise in the premiere spirits business to Surterra's strategic global brand building, marketing, operations and sales execution.

"Surterra is setting the standard as a trusted leader in the cannabis industry with gold-standard business practices and an impressive slate of brands designed to satisfy the diverse needs of patients and consumers across the U.S., and soon in international markets," said Ed Brown, Executive Director of Surterra Wellness. "Over the past six months, I've watched Beau execute on his vision with strategic acquisitions and partnerships to bolster innovation and accretive value. I believe in Beau's vision and the all-star leadership he has in place to propel Surterra forward so much that I not only invested, I joined the company to help build its world-class sales and marketing team."

Surterra Wellness (Surterra) is one of the nation's fastest growing health and wellness companies. With vertical operations in Florida, Texas and Nevada, and a pending acquisition in Massachusetts, Surterra brings a broad portfolio of high-quality brands to meet the needs of individuals who choose the natural medical relief and wellness enhancing benefits of cannabis products. Surterra offers a wide variety of medical, health and wellness products in multiple delivery options, including vaporizer pens, tinctures, oral sprays, topical creams, time released transdermal patches, and soft gels. The company's brand portfolio includes: Surterra Wellness, Florida's Finest, The Apothecary Shoppe, and now Coral Reefer. Founded in 2014, Surterra serves thousands of consumers each year. For more information, please visit www.surterra.com.

