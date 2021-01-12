Former Pfizer Director of Worldwide Regulatory and Safety Operations Information Management - Reporting and Dictionaries, John (Doug) Sydow, Appointed Senior Advisor at Nextrove, LLC

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Nextrove, LLC., a rapidly growing integrator of pharmacovigilance and clinical solutions, announced that John (Doug) Sydow joined the company as Senior Advisor. Doug joins with nearly 30 years' experience in the pharmaceutical domain, most recently serving as Director, Worldwide Regulatory and Safety Operations Information Management, Reporting and Dictionaries at Pfizer.

"Nextrove is uniquely positioned to focus on multiple facets of pharmaceutical and biotech," said Doug. "I found this a welcome approach as contrasted to the many companies focusing on clinical development or safety as a single line of services."

"Doug has experience in every aspect of pharmacovigilance and product development ranging from solution design, configuration, & build to leading large teams with thousands of global regulatory commitments," said Anjani Jha, Nextrove Founder and CEO. "With these years of experience and determination, Doug has designed, developed, maintained, managed, and led the solutions and processes that continue to serve as a foundation for our industry."

About Mr. Doug Sydow

Spending most of his career at Pfizer, Inc., from locations in Bridgewater, NJ and Collegeville, PA, Doug was most recently Director, Worldwide Regulatory and Safety Operations Information Management - Reporting and Dictionaries. Throughout his tenure, Doug was responsible for global planning and budgeting for all pharmacovigilance systems, safety database implementations and upgrades, change management, custom reporting, global regulatory reporting, and risk management. Prior to acquisitions by Pfizer, Doug worked for Greenstone Healthcare Solutions as a Healthcare Informatics Specialist and The Upjohn Company as a Systems and Programming Specialist. Doug holds a Bachelor of Science, Mathematics and Systems Science degree from the University of California at Los Angeles (U.C.L.A.).

About Nextrove

Nextrove is a premier global lifesciences system integrator providing consulting and software solutions around Pharmacovigilance, Clinical, Hosting, QMS, Regulatory and Commercialization. Nextrove's preeminent and innovative solutions include the Progressive Platform (MICC, Compliance and Convey) powered by Progressive Fusion AI. With Corporate Headquarters located in Princeton, New Jersey and offices in the US, Japan, Europe, Canada, and India, Nextrove's multi-lingual team serves a global clientele 24/7/365. Our resume of over 30 top leading pharmaceutical, biotech, and clinical research organizations clients speak to our commitment to quality, consistency, timelines, and cost-effectiveness.

